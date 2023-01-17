Scoular CEO appointed to Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's board

Scoular CEO Paul Maass has been appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s board of directors.

For Maass, his appointment to a three-year term is essentially a promotion. Maass, who has been Scoular’s CEO since 2016, spent the previous year on the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Omaha branch board of directors.

Maass is one of nine members on the board who represent the Tenth Federal Reserve District. The district covers Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wyoming, northern New Mexico and western Missouri.

“I am honored to serve on the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s board of directors,” Maass said in a press release. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members to support the mission of the Federal Reserve system.”

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is one of 12 regional reserve banks that, along with the Board of Governors in Washington, D.C., make up the nation’s central bank.

