Scoular CEO Paul Maass appointed to Omaha branch board of Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
Scoular Co. Chief Executive Officer Paul Maass has been appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Omaha branch Board of Directors.

Scoular CEO Paul Maass

Paul Maass 

Maass, who has been Scoular’s CEO since 2016, was appointed by the Federal Reserve System’s Board of Governors Wednesday, according to a press release. Maass is one of seven members on the board for the bank’s Omaha branch.

“I’m honored by this appointment and the opportunity to support the Omaha Branch’s important mission,” he said in the release. “The ag economy is vital to growth across Nebraska, and I look forward to working with fellow board members to foster a healthy economy in our region.”

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is one of 12 regional Reserve Banks that, along with the Board of Governors in Washington, D.C., make up the nation's central bank.

