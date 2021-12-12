Scoular Co. settles into its new west Omaha digs, but workers can stay home some days

Scoular’s turn to its hybrid schedule, even after committing to leasing the new headquarters, represents yet another way Omaha area employers are responding to changing attitudes since the COVID-19 pandemic. Some companies have instituted different hybrid versions; some have returned to the office full-time; others changed to remote working completely.

Take Prime Therapeutics, a pharmacy benefit manager, which now is trying to sublease recently renovated offices at 10802 Farnam Drive. A message on the company’s website says Omaha employees — there were about 230 based in the office and 90 who worked from home even before the pandemic — liked the added flexibility and safety that at-home working provided.

While Maass said Scoular’s hybrid option “hit the mark” for its workforce and will go on indefinitely, he also said there’s no replacement for face-to-face personal interaction when building a company culture and gelling ideas.

That’s why the home team is whole and on the same campus on at least the three days.

Already, the open and free-flowing layout (as opposed to the compartmentalized and less efficient downtown space) has had people who hadn’t seen much of each other in years running into each other daily.