Scoular Co. settles into its new west Omaha digs, but workers can stay home some days

The Scoular Co. spent plenty of time, energy and resources to create a dream global headquarters along Omaha’s West Dodge corridor.
Walls at 13660 California St. were knocked down, replaced by more collaborative and open spaces.
Employees brainstormed names for conference rooms and motivational messages for the fitness center and other gathering spots.
Overall, the global grain trader said it invested $14 million in transforming the three-story facility built about 15 years ago into a home base for more than 130 local employees that are the leadership spine for some 1,200 worldwide.
But when it came to finally moving in — the switch from Scoular’s longtime downtown campus happened in the last few weeks — employees were told they don’t have to show up every day. Mondays through Wednesdays, the team is expected to be together in their new digs. But on Thursdays and Fridays they can work from home.
“Mathematically, you could say we’re not maximizing space,” said chief executive Paul Maass. “But we needed to offer something to answer employee expectations. We chose to really embrace that.”
Scoular’s turn to its hybrid schedule, even after committing to leasing the new headquarters, represents yet another way Omaha area employers are responding to changing attitudes since the COVID-19 pandemic. Some companies have instituted different hybrid versions; some have returned to the office full-time; others changed to remote working completely.
Take Prime Therapeutics, a pharmacy benefit manager, which now is trying to sublease recently renovated offices at 10802 Farnam Drive. A message on the company’s website says Omaha employees — there were about 230 based in the office and 90 who worked from home even before the pandemic — liked the added flexibility and safety that at-home working provided.
While Maass said Scoular’s hybrid option “hit the mark” for its workforce and will go on indefinitely, he also said there’s no replacement for face-to-face personal interaction when building a company culture and gelling ideas.
That’s why the home team is whole and on the same campus on at least the three days.
Already, the open and free-flowing layout (as opposed to the compartmentalized and less efficient downtown space) has had people who hadn’t seen much of each other in years running into each other daily.
“I had an employee say, ‘I hadn’t talked to ‘’x employee’’ in two years, but I saw them three times today,’ “ said Kelli Eickhoff, chief human resources officer.
Maass said that regardless of the work schedule model Scoular opted for, the company needed a more “functional” and modernized hub for the growing workforce that had been based at 20th and Dodge for about 37 years. The staff reportedly has expanded 80% over five years to 133.
Their former downtown campus, while historical, was constructed as a social hall and apartments.
When Scoular began its new corporate headquarters search, leaders found in an analysis that the collective drive time of its workforce would decrease with a west Omaha location, Maass said.
He expects that Omaha workers of the company that specializes in buying, selling and handling grain and ingredients for use in food and renewable markets eventually will want to work more days at the modernized office building, and less at their kitchen tables.
On a visit last week to the revamped 52,000-square-foot building, employees mingled in “The Exchange” break room that opens to an outdoor patio with fireplace. They huddled in rooms equipped with high-tech video conferencing useful when reaching teammates from Minneapolis to Singapore.
They worked at desks that adjust to sitting or standing, at living room-style stations popping with blue and yellow colors reflective of Scoular’s new brand.
Maass said he learned during the pandemic that his team performed “very effectively” in a virtual environment.
He said the “energy and positive comments” about the new location and hybrid schedule are a good sign of future productivity for the company poised for a record $6 billion in annual sales.
“I’m thrilled with how it turned out,” he said.
