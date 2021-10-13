Several Omaha labor unions stand in support of strike at Kellogg cereal plant

With a sign that read "Shame on Kellogg" in his hands and his 5-year-old son on his shoulders, Jeffrey Jens stood outside the Kellogg cereal plant in Omaha Wednesday.

The second generation, 24-year employee of the Omaha plant was among upward of 60 employees and local union members to rally near 96th and F Streets in support of a worker's strike that started Oct. 5.

The union and Kellogg have been at an impasse at the bargaining table for more than a year, Daniel Osborn, president of the local union in Omaha, said last week. The dispute involves an assortment of issues such as health care, holiday pay and vacation time, and Osborn said the company has threatened to move some jobs to Mexico.

Jens also pointed to the company's two-tier wage system that began in 2015, which he said offers new employees lower wages and benefits than current workers.

"We put long hours and long weeks in here, we work through the holidays," Jens said. "Over the years, nobody complains. We work these hours because we have the good benefits, and now they're trying to do this two-tier wage system and it's not right."