Six-story hotel rising on Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln

Ground work has started on a six-story, $23 million hotel on the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

The 154-room Marriott Tribute property, scheduled for completion in late 2021, is designed by DLR Group, developed by Goldenrod Cos. and under construction by the Omaha office of McCarthy Building Companies.

According to McCarthy’s Ryan Sawall, a 10,000-square-foot portion of the first level will be designated as educational and amenity spaces for students of hospitality, tourism and restaurant management programs. Included will be an instructional kitchen, classrooms and student lounge.

Other hotel amenities include a full-service restaurant, rooftop bar, coffee shop and fitness center.

The hotel is rising adjacent to the Rise Building (which houses start-up and private businesses) and across the street from the campus’ north innovation Commons building.

Parables bookstore to close

A nearly four-decade run of growth and prosperity for an Omaha Christian bookstore has come to an end: Parables at 11212 Chicago Circle is closing.

“We are closing our doors forever,” said a letter that went out to loyal customers who were invited to an early liquidation sale.

Bill Alford, who started the business in 1983 with wife Dorothy, said he’ll lock up after merchandise clears out. “When it’s gone, it’s gone.”

The Alfords started the enterprise by buying a small Christian college bookstore. Business grew, he said, and they relocated to larger places before building their current facility in 1996. “It prospered beyond belief. It kept growing so fast we had to keep moving.”