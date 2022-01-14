Some Omaha employers drop vaccine requirements after Supreme Court ruling

With the court’s conservative majority striking down the mandate, Baird Holm attorney R.J. Stevenson and Creighton University law professor Kelly Dineen said it’s up to companies whether they want to require their employees to be vaccinated or tested.

They said companies can implement those requirements as long as they don’t violate collective bargaining agreements or approved religious and medical exemptions.

“This (ruling) is simply the court saying that the government cannot mandate” employees be vaccinated or tested weekly, Stevenson said. “There may be some employers who like certain aspects of the ETS and decide to keep it in place. … Employers can still implement those things if they want to. They’re just not mandated by OSHA to do so.”

Stevenson said employers may be hesitant to implement such requirements and risk losing employees in a tight labor market.

“Right now, employers are trying to do everything they can to get and keep employees,” he said. “They’re not really motivated to separate (with) those employees over such things as employees not being willing to provide proof of vaccination or not willing to be tested.”