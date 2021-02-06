South O Eagles club to see new chapter as Urban Indian Health center

When the coalition moves — as early as next spring — it will double the space of its existing base at 2240 Landon Court. It also will be a growing presence in that South Omaha neighborhood.

The coalition already owns the newly constructed 44-unit Eagle Heights affordable housing structure that opened last year on the northwest corner of 23rd and N Streets — across the street from the headquarters project site.

Built with help from low income housing tax credits and developer Arch Icon, the $7.8 million apartments are open to any income-qualifying applicant. Polk said the apartment dwellers soon will be within steps of participating in technology workshops, the health clinic or other programs at the new headquarters.

The coalition has asked the City of Omaha for a special use permit allowing a group living facility. The Planning Department is in favor, and the Planning Board recommended approval last Wednesday. The request now goes to a City Council vote.

Jorge Sotolongo, a Planning Board member who lives in South Omaha, said the project would improve a blighted property built in 1955 on a key intersection near Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and a block from the South 24th Street commercial corridor.