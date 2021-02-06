 Skip to main content
South Omaha event center gets the cold shoulder
0 comments

South20th&Ksite

This long-time empty lot southwest of 20th and K Streets in South Omaha was proposed as a site for an event center, but Omaha planners say car access and disruption to abutting residential neighborhood poses too many problems for them to support the facility.

 Cindy Gonzalez

A developer's proposal to build an event center on a long-vacant lot between the South High football and soccer field and a residential neighborhood got the thumbs down from the Omaha Planning Board.

Fuze Development still can take its client's case to the City Council.

The sloped property in question is southwest of 20th and K Streets and along Missouri Avenue. A small vacant commercial building sits at the far southeast corner of the land that's kitty corner to Don Gaby's restaurant.

City planners recommended against the developer's rezoning request, saying the proposed nearly 10,000-square-foot event center would "result in destabilization" of residential neighborhoods to the north and west and create traffic woes on a side street that would serve as the access point.

Omaha planners suggested the site would be better used to build housing, versus the proposed center for cultural and arts programs as well as gatherings such as quinceanera dances.

Fuze Development's Darwin Goodsell questioned the feasibility of housing, noting that the lot has been empty for quite a while.

Planning Board member Jorge Sotolongo, also a commercial real estate broker, recused himself from voting on the matter at last Wednesday's meeting. He represents the land owner and wanted to avoid a conflict of interest. But the remainder of the board recommended against the request, which now moves to the City Council. 

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

