South Omaha event center gets the cold shoulder

A developer's proposal to build an event center on a long-vacant lot between the South High football and soccer field and a residential neighborhood got the thumbs down from the Omaha Planning Board.

Fuze Development still can take its client's case to the City Council.

The sloped property in question is southwest of 20th and K Streets and along Missouri Avenue. A small vacant commercial building sits at the far southeast corner of the land that's kitty corner to Don Gaby's restaurant.

City planners recommended against the developer's rezoning request, saying the proposed nearly 10,000-square-foot event center would "result in destabilization" of residential neighborhoods to the north and west and create traffic woes on a side street that would serve as the access point.

Omaha planners suggested the site would be better used to build housing, versus the proposed center for cultural and arts programs as well as gatherings such as quinceanera dances.

Fuze Development's Darwin Goodsell questioned the feasibility of housing, noting that the lot has been empty for quite a while.