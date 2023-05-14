In mid-March, a senior vice president with the Greater Omaha Chamber posted on LinkedIn that she was leaving the organization that plays a vital role in helping Omaha businesses — and the entire community — grow.

Anne Branigan’s decision to leave was noteworthy. The senior executive was a 30-year fixture whom one former co-worker called the heartbeat of the chamber.

But more than that, it marked yet another a massive turnover of chamber staff under the leadership of new chamber CEO Veta Jeffery. The organization charged with helping the region attract and recruit talent was itself hemorrhaging talent.

In the eyes of the Omaha business leaders who run Omaha’s chamber, Branigan’s departure may have been the last straw. Within hours, Jeffery was out as chamber CEO.

The chamber’s board has not spoken to why the organization and Jeffery parted ways in March, less than a year after her celebrated hire as the first woman and person of color to head the organization. Nor has Jeffery.

But The World-Herald has discovered that her short tenure was often a tumultuous one. In just over 10 months under Jeffery, more than 40% of the chamber’s staff of 70 were dismissed or resigned.

To be sure, one might expect significant turnover in an organization after the long tenure of previous CEO David Brown, who had led the Omaha chamber for nearly two decades.

But interviews with nearly a dozen former staffers and others with knowledge suggest there was nothing normal about the chamber exodus under Jeffery.

The staff turmoil started brewing after Jeffery unveiled a staff reorganization in which a number of well-known and respected high-level managers were fired. Jeffery offered little in the way of a strategic vision or rationale behind the changes, staff members say. That helped spark fears within chamber ranks that no one was safe.

“Her style of communication led to a lot of people having questions that weren’t answered,” one former employee said. “Ultimately in a very short period of time, the culture of the chamber rapidly changed. Anytime that happens, you see lots of turnover and disengagement.”

In late January, Jeffery apparently felt a need to respond to the staff’s job fears. She sent an email denying that she and the board wanted to “clean house” — a communication that pointed to how problematic staff morale had become.

The personnel issues weren’t the chamber’s only problems during Jeffery’s tenure.

A charismatic person who had wowed the chamber’s search committee, Jeffery seemed to struggle when it came to running an organization of the size and complexity of the chamber.

Jeffery sought to gain more control of the partner economic development organizations in surrounding counties like Sarpy, Washington and Pottawattamie, sparking a conflict that threatened to fracture long-standing regional relationships. Tim Burke, a former Omaha Public Power District CEO who is now serving as interim leader of the chamber, was brought in to mediate and resolve the dispute.

While the chamber usually sets its annual budget in December, the organization’s board still has not approved a budget for 2023.

Jeffery also had announced in a February board meeting that she was committed to getting an executive coach and hiring a chief of staff — moves that also seemed to acknowledge she was having trouble running the organization.

But her plan was never implemented. Less than a month later, the chamber announced Jeffery’s departure and Burke’s appointment.

Chamber officials continue to decline to say why Jeffery is no longer the organization’s leader. They specifically declined to comment on the issues cited in this story, offering only a general statement.

“The chamber and Ms. Jeffery parted on a positive note, and the chamber wishes Ms. Jeffery the best in her future endeavors,” it said.

Jeffery did not respond to messages seeking comment.

The mood had been celebratory at chamber headquarters downtown on April 29 last year when Veta Jeffery was revealed at a press conference as the organization’s new CEO.

The Missouri native, then 53, had recently been serving as chief diversity officer for St. Louis County.

She brought to the job her unique experience of helping rebuild the business community in Ferguson, Missouri, after civil unrest sparked in 2014 by the police shooting of an unarmed 18-year-old Black man. She had been appointed by Missouri’s governor to oversee those efforts.

Jeffery’s hiring came at a critical time in Omaha’s history and development, as Omaha and cities across the country have been competing for workers amid a severe nationwide labor shortage. The hiring of an African-American woman fell in line with Omaha business leaders’ emphasis on embracing diversity and inclusion in order to attract and retain the workers needed to spur future growth.

Chamber officials said that day that Jeffery was not hired because of the color of her skin, but because she had been the most qualified candidate. She had been the unanimous choice of the search committee, which found her thoughtful, committed and impressive. The chair of the committee called her “a rock star.”

Several former chamber employees say they, too, were hopeful about the hire, feeling Jeffery could build on Brown’s work and bring positive change.

“We were excited about this new direction with a person who had experience with (diversity, equity and inclusion) in her prior position,” said one former employee, who like others in this story spoke on condition of anonymity. “I thought that was an asset to where we were going as a city.”

Former employees say Jeffery’s first big move as CEO came in July when she announced a reorganization of leadership that included the firings of several high-ranking managers. They were on top of some earlier dismissals.

Speaking to staff about the changes, several employees say Jeffery was vague on the vision behind them or how they better positioned the organization or made it stronger.

Those let go also included people widely seen within the organization as good performers in key areas, one of them a prominent figure in efforts to attract and develop the region’s workforce.

“Some (of those let go) were doing well in areas we needed to be focused on,” said one former employee. “It was hard to understand what was going on, and not a lot of communication on why decisions were being made.”

In all, current and former employees identified at least six high-level managers who were fired or forced out during Jeffery’s tenure, and there may have been others.

In an email to staff nearly six months later, Jeffery alluded to the staff changes, saying the board was asking the chamber to “better demonstrate what (members) get for their investments.”

While interviews with some longtime chamber members suggest there were some who indeed felt the staff had grown too large under Brown, a chamber source with knowledge said Jeffery was not directed by the board to reduce staff.

One former employee defended the staff reductions. Change should be expected when a new leader comes in after nearly two decades. “I don’t think she was given a fair chance to change things around,” the person said.

Regardless of the reasons or justification, the unexplained dismissals created a belief among staff that anyone could be fired. Several called the resulting atmosphere “toxic.”

“People would walk in that day not knowing they would be fired for no reason,” one former employee said. “It was pretty clear no one was safe and anyone could go at any time.”

“Everyone was scared for their job,” said another.

“(Jeffery) told me I was barely qualified for my own job, and was lucky to have my job,” said another, who subsequently quit.

Indeed, dozens of staffers voted with their feet.

The World-Herald has identified 30 employees out of a total staff of about 70 who resigned or were let go on Jeffery’s watch. Most weren’t replaced, as the overall chamber staff dropped to just over 40.

“If you get to a ratio of 50% of your staff leaving or looking to leave, that undermines the organization’s ability to perform,” one former employee said.

“It made it hard to do the work,” said another.

Morale eventually ebbed so low that Jeffery herself addressed it in an email to staff in late January in which she spelled out “Fact vs Fiction” at the chamber.

“Fiction: The Board and I want to clean house and replace the current chamber staff,” she wrote. “I want to reiterate that each of you play a key role for our team and I/we want you to continue to see your future with this organization.”

But departures continued. One of the biggest came on or about March 13.

Branigan posted a picture of herself on LinkedIn holding a glass of champagne as the senior vice president toasted her decision to end her own long tenure with the chamber.

Branigan had essentially been Brown’s right-hand person, and her continued presence at the chamber had helped inspire confidence among chamber staff during the leadership transition.

Several chamber sources said that based on the timing, Branigan’s departure appears to have been a tipping point.

Within hours of her Monday post, top executives of the chamber’s board met on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it was publicly announced that Jeffery was leaving.

The hiring of Burke as interim CEO has had a calming effect within the chamber’s staff, one employee said recently. Burke was known during his tenure at OPPD for creating a strong workforce culture.

“He has brought a new energy and optimism,” the employee said. “The focus is back to doing the work.”

Branigan almost immediately reversed her decision to leave, posting that given “the events of the past week” she would be staying on for the transition and was “ready to roll.”

The chamber is currently conducting a search for its next permanent CEO.

In the end, one chamber source with knowledge of the reasons behind the leadership change said there was nothing scandalous about Jeffery’s departure. In the end, she fell short in a demanding job.

“It was the wrong hire,” the source said, “and it got fixed.”

