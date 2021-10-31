Streck sweetens the pot for new workers by building apartments for them

Ryan, the company’s chief executive, said the complex is aimed mostly at employees starting at $16 to $21 an hour who would like to work at Streck and live nearby but can’t afford the area’s housing.

Streck will own the property, estimated at $15 million, so it will have flexibility in how it will structure the subsidy.

George Achola of Omaha-based Burlington Capital, which develops and maintains apartments across the country, believes that the project is the “first of a kind” in Nebraska.

Burlington is the developer of the The Nest — the name of the planned apartments, which winks to the wise owl mascot pictured on Streck facilities.

“It’s an idea of the future,” said Achola, who also serves on the boards of key public and nonprofit housing organizations, including the Nebraska Investment Financing Authority and Habitat for Humanity.

He said government housing entities such as the Financing Authority and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development don’t have the capacity to provide the amount of affordable housing that’s in demand locally.

By government standards, people are housing “burdened” if they pay more than 30% of their income for their rent or mortgage and other housing-related expenses.