TD Ameritrade-Schwab merger becomes final on Tuesday; effect on Omaha jobs unclear

Charles Schwab's acquisition of Omaha-based TD Ameritrade has been granted final approval by federal regulators, but it will be months before it's known how the merger will affect more than 2,000 employees here in Nebraska.

The two firms were notified Wednesday that the merger has been approved by the board of the Federal Reserve. The corporate marriage will become final Tuesday.

Schwab officials said in a release it will still take 18 to 36 months to fully integrate the two companies. Until then, the companies will continue to operate as independent brokerages.

"We are now focused on taking the last steps needed to close the transaction so that we can begin the important work of becoming one company and realizing the full potential of this combination on behalf of our clients," Schwab President and CEO Walt Bettinger said in a statement.

Neither company has offered much hint as to what the merger will ultimately mean to TD Ameritrade's Omaha operations, including its high-profile, high-rise headquarters complex near West Dodge Road and Interstate 680.