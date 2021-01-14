Ted Seldin worked through his 80s to leave his mark on Omaha's real estate

Well into his 80s, Ted Seldin was a regular at area real estate seminars and events, garnering admiration from up-and-coming peers hoping to make their own mark on the Omaha area landscape.

The co-founder of the Seldin Co. made a point to visit and get first-hand feedback from residents and shoppers representing the thousands of homes and commercial enterprises he helped develop.

Indeed, say friends and family, Seldin was on the phone and involved in business decisions up to nearly the day he died last week at age 89.

“I don’t know that you could say Ted ever retired,” said Bob Dean, former president of Seldin Co. “He was very diligent about how his property was presented to the public and how he treated customers and residents.”

Seldin died of natural causes Saturday at his Omaha home, surrounded by family including his wife of 64 years, Sarah, and daughters Stephanie and Beth. Stephanie Howard said that her dad was devoted to family and forever boasted about Council Bluffs, his hometown, and Omaha, the multi-state company’s headquarters.