The Farnam set to open May 20 in downtown Omaha

And a year from now, the Fishers expect The Farnam experience to be enhanced with the opening of the renovated Gene Leahy Mall by Memorial Day in 2022. The building will offer aesthetically pleasing views of the park and should draw in park visitors with small food and drink offerings.

“I think this will be a nice little hot spot for people to just grab and go,” Angie Fisher said.

The Fishers are aiming to bring a mix of local and international flavor via the decor and restaurant offerings. Amid a backdrop of dozens of paintings and sculptures by local artists, restaurant and hotel guests will be able enjoy a mix of dinner entrees in various styles and more than 350 flavors of wine from throughout the world to go along with a diverse selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Jason Fisher said he and Angie chose every facet of The Farnam’s design in order to show visitors what Omaha has to offer.

“We really wanted something that spoke to Omaha from the standpoint of how when visitors come to Omaha, they’re surprised at how sophisticated it is, how rich the cultural offerings are and how much there is to do,” Jason Fisher said.