The Flatiron District in downtown Omaha to add mixed-income housing and more

Another piece of the emerging Flatiron District is coming together as a developer seeks city assistance for a new $41 million project that is to house renters of mixed incomes.

The five-story structure would include about 120 apartments and rise on what currently is paved parking (1819 Howard St. and 1810 St. Mary's Ave.).

On its street level would be a fitness center and three restaurants focused on healthy eating, says Neeraj Agarwal of 18HowardOwner LLC ownership group.

The project seeks $3.5 million in public tax-increment financing. TIF is an incentive that allows developers to use future increased property taxes generated by their projects to pay for certain upfront development costs. It’s designed to boost blighted areas and go toward projects that wouldn’t happen without the incentive.

The City Planning Board recommended approval last week of the 18th and Howard TIF request. A City Council vote, though not yet scheduled, is expected in the next few weeks.

Agarwal said the project would be the first newly constructed apartment structure in downtown Omaha to cater to residents of mixed incomes. About 60% of the units are to be reserved for income-qualified tenants and financed with low-income housing tax credits.