The Nove — that's 'nine' in Italian — Lofts open in Omaha's Little Italy

It’s taken several years and a switch of developers, but a five-level residential building near Ninth and Pierce Streets in Omaha’s Little Italy is ready to open.

Nove Lofts expects to welcome the first wave of residents this week to 925 Pierce St.

The name Nove (NOH-veh) translates to "nine" in Italian, and is a play on the address, said developer Eric Wieseler, whose investment partner is Eric Hochstein. They worked with Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture on the $15.3 million project. First Management Inc. is the management and leasing company.

The building finished with 83 units and views of the river valley and bluffs. Said Wieseler: “On a clear day, you can see all the way to the town of Missouri Valley."

Penthouse units have private terraces; all residences have a balcony and access to two rooftop patios. Amenities include a courtyard, dog run and picnic areas. Four stories of apartments are atop an underground parking level.

Wieseler’s team took over the acre of land southeast of 10th and Pierce Streets a couple of years ago. A previous plan hatched in 2015 by a different developer died a year earlier. It was to feature 19 for-sale upscale townhouses.