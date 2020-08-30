The Record: Building permits, Aug. 30

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Moylan Revocable Trust, 1612 S. 218th St., $409,816.
R & A Builders Inc., 4215 S. 230th Plaza, $233,496.
Justin Torpy, 2103 S. 214th St., $215,864.
Frk Development LLC, 18732 Fowler St., $214,216; 18702 George Miller Parkway, $157,312.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21806 H St., $214,216; 4503 S. 219th St., $159,268.
Spruce 180 LLC, 18214 Locust St., $214,156.
Mark Mattea, 5710 Sargent St., $213,960.
Landmark Performance Corp., 4405 George Miller Parkway, $207,884.
Lpc Properties LLC, 2408 N. 188th St., $207,360.
Frontier Builders LLC, 3811 S. 213th St., $205,504.
Kavan Homes Incorporated, 19257 Ruggles Circle, $192,284.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 3904 S. 204th Ave., $185,704; 8018 Kilpatrick Parkway, $160,768; 3908 S. 204th Ave., $123,336; 3919 S. 205th St., $115,744; 8035 N. 172nd St., $107,252.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4722 N. 189th St., $178,872; 4908 N. 208th St., $172,500; 7293 N. 172nd St., $145,092; 4676 N. 209th St., $129,748.
Spruce 180 LLC, 3208 N. 183rd St., $178,144.
Lane Building Corp., 8614 N. 168th Ave., $171,232.
Heavican Homes Inc., 3859 S. 207th St., $162,048.
Gary L. Blum, 6401 S. 207th Avenue Circle, $161,336.
Nathan Homes LLC, 2109 S. 212th St., $159,540.
Mercury Contractors Inc., 9006 N. 170th St., $157,528.
Century Development Co. LLC, 829 S. 243rd St., $152,576.
Majestic C Team LLC, 17010 Craig St., $147,360; 17005 Craig St., $122,444; 7811 Kilpatrick Parkway, $113,316.
C R Investments Inc., 7221 N. 166th Ave., $145,036; 7209 N. 167th St., $141,128; 7218 N. 167th St., $141,128; 16633 Vane St., $117,232; 7217 N. 167th St., $114,764; 7207 N. 167th Ave., $112,840; 7114 N. 167th Ave., $102,424.
Newport Homes LLC, 12275 King St., $138,620.
Richland Homes LLC, 4242 S. 213th Terrace, $117,344.
Brett Jackson, 8215 N. 167th St., $138,296.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6204 S. 210th Ave., $145,036; 7775 N. 149th St., $125,656; 5011 N. 180th Ave., $112,840; 7771 N. 149th St., $112,840; 5007 N. 180th Ave., $110,180; 5019 N. 180th Ave., $110,180; 21120 Monroe St., $107,724; 7912 N. 84th St., $105,964; 6510 S. 213th St., $102,424; 5015 N. 180th Ave., $101,292; 7920 N. 84th St., $84,160; 7924 N. 84th St., $84,160; 7810 N. 149th St., $84,160; 7814 N. 149th St., $84,160; 7818 N. 149th St., $84,160; 7906 N. 149th St., $84,160; 8266 King St., $84,160; 7916 N. 84th St., $78,336; 7902 N. 149th St., $78,336; 8262 King St., $78,336.
Maple 37 Limited Partnership, 3331 Maple St., $78,728.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7201 Kilpatrick Parkway, $171,820.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Nolan P. Anderson, 421 S. 91st Circle, $184,984.
Bruce E Hansen Trust, 22920 K Plaza, $81,647.
Jeffrey H. Parriott, 3218 S. 118th St., $80,000.
Michael F. Leahy, 16910 H Circle, $65,000.
Jay B. Noddle, 10604 Frances St., $60,000.
Jane M. Stessman, 1329 S. 83rd St., $59,000.
Thomas H. Jensen, 14105 Eagle Run Drive, $57,720.
Daniel J. Leo, 3905 S. 181st St., $48,449.
Izecar LLC, 6016 S. 17th St., $47,132.
Douglas J. Larmore, 24304 Leavenworth Circle, $45,000.
Dorothy N. Alford, 810 Skyline Drive, $42,100.
Alan F. Weibusch, 11204 Old Maple Road, $41,900.
Mark Johnson, 3621 Center St., $40,542.
Jeremy M. Halliburton, 15206 Vane St., $40,000.
Bruce H. Brodkey, 9913 Essex Drive, $39,447.
Joseph D. Haun, 19524 Binney Circle, $35,004.
James J. Bemis, 5614 S. 126th Circle, $35,000.
Kenneth A. Stobbe, 6428 S. 107th St., $33,000.
Richard R. Worick Jr, 9429 Woodney Plaza, $32,878.
Luke T. Pfannenstiel, 5516 S. 173rd Ave., $32,598.
Marcia L. Dolter, 3216 N. 176th St., $30,000.
Laura Pacheco, 2427 Templeton St., $30,000.
Jeffery H. Burch, 10212 Y St., $30,000.
Luis F. Canal, 6244 S. 99th St., $28,000.
Brian C. Pickett, 15718 Madison Circle, $26,828.
Dennis E. Wagner, 1604 S. 138th St., $26,000.
Craig N. Brenner, 14856 Izard St., $25,623.
Jennifer M. Bierle, 512 Morrison Drive, $25,000.
Todd C. Mullen, 822 S. 50th St., $24,341.
Domonic A. Gustafson, 6020 S. 102nd St., $24,000.
Cynthia A. McMillan, 6437 Glenwood Road, $23,990.
Gordon M. Doeschot, 13306 Adams St., $23,000.
Thomas Georgian, 17156 O St., $23,000.
Faiz Rab, 8121 N. 38th St., $20,350.
Steven A. Karel, 9410 Elm St., $20,274.
Opal L. Cech, 2865 Titus Ave., $20,000.
Bear Homes PC, 2602 S. 101st Ave., $20,000.
Carrie M. Conway, 722 Parkwood Lane, $20,000.
Lori J. Reckling, 12326 Farnam St., $20,000.
Kossi Noameshie, 20624 E St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Colbert LLC, 3870 Harney St., $262,530.
Hillsborough West LLC, 14460 West Maple Road, $220,000.
Sweetbriar III LLC, 13625 California St., $146,219.
Inter City Properties LLC, 3716 Lake St $111,200.
Butler PPA1 LLC, 4807 Northwest Radial Highway $75,000.
4N Partners LLP, 13305 B St., $35,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Fareway Stores Inc., 13150 Fort St., $1,304,982.
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, 5701 S. 85th Circle, $700,000.
Equitable Bank, 20112 Pierce St., $594,000.
Aldrich Holdings LLC, 12070 Kimball Plaza, $185,580.
Iret Properties, 15905 West Dodge Road, $106,200.
City of Omaha, 3110 Riverview Drive, $200,000; 3110 Riverview Drive, $61,183; 3110 Riverview Drive, $32,509.
Rex C. Vonnahme, 1505 S. 214th St., $50,520.
David J. Hanus, 3008 S. 104th Ave., $20,000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.