The Record: Building permits, Oct. 18
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Ramm Holdings LLC, 18301 Locust St., $238,156; 18424 Boyd St., $165,736.

LPC Properties LLC, 2383 S. 220th Ave., $224,324; 18315 Boyd St., $172,684.

Woodland Homes Inc., 3122 N. 178th St., $219,448.

HBI LLC, 7818 Poppleton Ave., $216,484.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4667 N. 209th St., $178,872; 17191 Whitmore St., $164,604; 5103 N. 209th St., $146,108.

Frk Development LLC, 4802 N. 187th Ave., $178,444.

Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 7029 N. 172nd St., $171,820; 7139 N. 172nd St., $161,760.

Richland Homes LLC, 4238 S. 213th Terrace, $168,940; 4209 S. 213th St., $165,248.

Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 5010 N. 192nd Ave., $160,348; 4628 N. 192nd Ave., $148,868.

Cardinal Homes LLC, 16817 Rachel Snowden Parkway, $160,088.

Blondo 186 LLC, 2514 N. 186th St., $156,988.

Nelson Builders Inc., 4230 George Miller Parkway, $156,632.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17193 Whitmore St., $155,956; 6976 N. 172nd St., $152,348.

Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 3336 S. 212th Ave., $152,112.

Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3909 S. 208th St., $151,736.

Jbt Holdings LLC, 5810 N. 169th St., $149,804.

Highland Builders LLC, 7420 N. 169th St., $149,264.

Frk Development LLC, 18726 Fowler St., $147,256.

Showcase Homes Inc., 4716 N. 189th St., $147,256.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 19962 Jefferson St., $145,512; 19956 Jefferson St., $131,480.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21705 G St., $141,880.

Anchor Point Villas LLC, 7427 N. 175th Circle, $131,204.

Leanna Foster, 11503 Read Circle, $107,068.

Vibrant Homes LLC, 4513 Browne St., $91,904.

Andrew R. Norman, 2930 N. 57th St., $59,136.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Joseph S. Ricceri, 11361 Frances St., $150,000.

Shikhar Saxena Trust, 4041 S. 173rd Circle, $92,448.

Amy L. Kelley, 2224 S. 163rd Circle, $74,600.

Daniel K. Copenharve, 4813 N. 83rd St., $70,000.

Rebecca A. Feaster Living Trust, 17429 Valley Drive, $64,300.

Stephen J. Hess, 17508 K St., $55,100.

Wesley J. Kosch, 16721 Jaynes Circle, $32,880.

Thomas A. Costanzo, 10416 N. 48th St., $30,546.

Seth R. Tracy, 908 S. 199th St., $30,000.

TKNEAS LLC, 1406 S. 13th St., $28,250.

Leonard H. Ritchard, 206 S. 122nd St., $28,000.

Mary Schlegelmilch, 15615 Burdette St., $26,650.

Anchalika Weeraprajuk, 9525 West Dodge Road, $25,000.

Randy J. Stevenson, 9610 Oak Circle, $23,000.

Mark Ugland, 17334 Cinnamon St., $23,000.

Charles J. Cogburn, 1017 S. 92nd St., $22,410.

Randall O. Cameron, 12930 Pacific St., $21,860.

Jeffrey S. Nelson, 518 S. 93rd Ave., $21,758.

Darren M. Bennett, 559 S. 182nd St., $21,508.

Joel W. Daggett, 6117 S. 149th St., $21,035.

John B. Gorin, 6404 S. 173rd Ave., $20,801.

Fred W. Schellpeper III, 1541 S. 108th St., $20,788.

Russell P. Seaman, 2011 S. 191st St., $20,500.

Daniel K. Copenharve, 4813 N. 83rd St., $20,000.

Horizon Land Corporation, 6005 N. 168th Ave., $20,000.

Chad C. Bauerly, 1546 S. 79th St., $20,000.

REMODEL

NON-RESIDENTIAL

international Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, 8960 L St., $7,835,842.

Tribedo II LLC, 17225 Burt St., $1,500,000.

Schering Corp., 21401 West Center Road, $1,200,000.

Douglas County, 710 S. 17th St., $616,000.

County Of Douglas Nebraska, 1111 S. 41st St., $212,000.

SN Properties Funding IV, 222 S. 15th St., $150,000.

Noddle Bradford 1917 LLC, 1917 S. 67th St., $30,000.

Jkb Properties LLC, 4138 S. 89th St., $26,000.

P And L Investments LLC, 13132 Davenport St., $25,000.

Chaladay Holdings LLC, 4240 S. 50th St., $25,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Pekedo LLC, 2606 N. Main St., $2,603,684.

Pingree 2000 Real Estate, 17755 Burt St., $126,000.

