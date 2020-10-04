The Switch food hall in Blackstone earns three stars for sustainability

The Switch Food and Beer Hall in midtown Omaha’s Blackstone District has become the first food hall in the nation to earn a three-star rating for sustainability from the Green Restaurant Association.

It is only the second food establishment in the state to receive a Green Restaurant certification (the other being Omaha’s Grey Plume), says Brent Crampton of Hillside Solutions, which worked with the Switch to gain the rating.

“Sustainability is fundamental to how we run the business,” said Miranda McQuillan, manager of the Switch at 36th and Farnam Streets. “It’s a lot more than just dropping trash down a chute.”

Efforts include a “zero waste goal,” where 90% or more of expected waste output is diverted from the landfill using a recycling and composting program and reuse strategies. A composting center is available to the tenants who live in the apartments above the food hall, and part of the soil created by the composting is used in planters inside the Switch.