This man's downtown Omaha digs went from bachelor pad to family condo

When Mike Moylan bought his first downtown property in 1994, he leased out the bulk to commercial tenants — and set up his bachelor pad in a corner upstairs.

The warehouse, built in 1928 northwest of 10th and Dodge, was nothing fancy but did have a colorful pedigree.

For one, it previously was occupied by H&Z Vending, an enterprise owned by the dad of former mayor and U.S. Sen. Ed Zorinsky. Hymie Zorinsky was among merchants forced to move out of the path of the Central Park Mall when it was built.

Moylan remembers looking out his window early on and seeing a plumbing supply company and an O’Keefe Elevator warehouse as neighbors. He recalled only a few humans living in his immediate orbit, including John Prouty, who resided next to his Wessco Graphics business at Ninth and Capitol Streets.

But the neighborhood started to see big shifts and more residents as downtown Omaha in the 2000s welcomed a convention center, riverfront development, a new performing arts center and construction of the First National Bank Tower.