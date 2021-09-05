This man's downtown Omaha digs went from bachelor pad to family condo

When Mike Moylan bought his first downtown property in 1994, he leased out the bulk to commercial tenants — and set up his bachelor pad in a corner upstairs.
The warehouse, built in 1928 northwest of 10th and Dodge, was nothing fancy but did have a colorful pedigree.
For one, it previously was occupied by H&Z Vending, an enterprise owned by the dad of former mayor and U.S. Sen. Ed Zorinsky. Hymie Zorinsky was among merchants forced to move out of the path of the Central Park Mall when it was built.
Moylan remembers looking out his window early on and seeing a plumbing supply company and an O’Keefe Elevator warehouse as neighbors. He recalled only a few humans living in his immediate orbit, including John Prouty, who resided next to his Wessco Graphics business at Ninth and Capitol Streets.
But the neighborhood started to see big shifts and more residents as downtown Omaha in the 2000s welcomed a convention center, riverfront development, a new performing arts center and construction of the First National Bank Tower.
Moylan saw an opportunity to turn his building into condominiums with street-level commercial bays. The upscale for-sale condo concept was so untested locally that a condition of the bank loan was to pre-sell at least half of the homes. He did; and the 1000 Dodge Building opened in 2004.
Much has changed since then for Moylan, and for that area of downtown.
The Moylan-led Shamrock Development went on to renovate the nearby historically grand hotel, the Paxton Manor, into residential and commercial space at 14th and Farnam Streets. Shamrock partnered in rehabilitating the vacant Barker Building into commercial space and 48 apartments, and also developed the 1501 Jackson 75-unit apartment complex.
More recently, the company led development of the $205 million Capitol District mixed-use campus that has 218 apartments.
In just the last decade, downtown’s 70% growth in housing units was by far the highest among a sampling of other previously developed urban ZIP code areas, according to an analysis by the University of Nebraska at Omaha Center for Public Affairs Research.
For perspective, the fast-developing 68131 area around the University of Nebraska Medical Center showed a 17% increase in the number of households during the last 10 years, while dwelling count in the 68106 Aksarben area and 68108 Little Italy and zoo area each grew only about 7%.
Moylan’s own household, meanwhile, also grew and relocated a stone’s throw to the east in the 902 Dodge building. He now shares a bigger top-floor condo above Lula B’s restaurant with wife Sigrid and their twin 8-year-old sons, Luke and Jack.
“I was lucky enough to meet my wife, who wanted to stay and live downtown,” Moylan said.
While downtown living so far hasn’t drawn many families with children, the Moylan boys “don’t know any different,” their dad said.
The kids go to school in a different part of town. But when they’re home, the riverfront is “our backyard,” Moylan said. A slope near the city’s convention center is the family sledding grounds; they’re minutes from the Omaha Children’s Museum.
The Moylans look forward to the opening of The Riverfront tri-park system and science museum, which promise new adventures for families and kids.
“It is fun to stop and reflect on what’s happened in the last 30 years — downtown literally building up block to block to block,” said Moylan. “Neighbors, traffic and growth patterns have changed dramatically.”
He credits the city’s business leaders and philanthropists for nudging expansion and “understanding how important a strong urban core is.”
Unlike some suburban neighborhood developments that have a start and a finish, Moylan said, downtown continues to evolve.
“Building an urban environment is a journey, not a destination, that will never end,” he said.
