Through milk mustaches, pork and 'Wild Kingdom,' Bozell celebrates 100 years

If you grew up in the 1990s and 2000s, you almost certainly saw the posters of celebrities sporting milk mustaches.
If you grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, you probably saw commercials touting the health benefits of “Pork. The Other White Meat.”
If you grew up in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, you may have been enthralled by Mutual of Omaha's “Wild Kingdom” series that aired on NBC and was later syndicated.
What do these nationwide campaigns have in common? They were all ideas that originated with Omaha advertising firm Bozell.
Founded as Bozell and Jacobs by journalists Leo Bozell and Morris Jacobs, the firm has specialized in finding innovative ways to compete and stand out from larger, coastal advertising agencies over the past 100 years.
It has helped spread the message of big and small companies through memorable advertising campaigns via print, television, radio and the internet.
It helped Mutual of Omaha distribute and promote its "Wild Kingdom" television show.
Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, Bozell has survived a world war, an economic depression, several recessions and has used the strengths of its Midwest location to make its mark on American pop culture.
“The company is clearly pretty resilient,” said CEO Kim Mickelsen, who has been with Bozell since 1990.
Bozell has worked with the NCAA in promoting the College World Series every year since Jacobs helped bring the championship event to Omaha starting in 1950. Bozell helped popularize "The Greatest Show on Dirt" tagline used to promote the series.
It has also sought to keep its creative edge. Take the Old Home Bread “Filler-Up An’ Keep On A-Truckin’ Cafe” advertising campaign in 1974.
Through a dozen 60-second commercials, viewers witnessed a blossoming romance between Old Home truck driver C.W. McCall and a waitress named Mavis.
With Old Home bakery products serving as props and jingles written by former Bozell creative director Bill Fries and Mannheim Steamroller founder Chip Davis, Mickelsen said the Old Home commercials were some of the first examples of storytelling advertising on TV.
“Bread was always part of it, but it was never central to it,” she said. “The campaign was way ahead of its time in terms of its storytelling.”
Mickelsen said the Old Home Bread campaign was just one instance of Bozell finding a way to stand out.
“Bozell has always been kind of a scrappy company that looked for ways for our clients that usually didn’t have the kind of money other clients on the East Coast have,” she said.
Behind the scenes, Bozell has navigated the changing world of advertising ownership. At one point, it appeared likely that Bozell would close.
In 2001, Bozell was acquired by New York agency Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc. But with its acquisition coming in the mist of the dot-com bubble bursting, Interpublic reacted by laying off employees and closing offices.
Four people — Scott Moore, Robin Donovan, John Bauer and Mickelsen — staved off Bozell’s Omaha office closure by purchasing it, along with the company name, from Interpublic on Sept. 11, 2001.
Mickelsen, Donovan and Moore were all Bozell employees. Bauer was a former Conagra executive.
Following the retirements of Moore and Bauer, Bozell stood out as being an agency owned solely by women in CEO Mickelsen and President Donovan. In 2016, Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Miller joined the ownership group.
Initially, when Mickelsen and Donovan became sole owners, they didn’t give themselves titles higher than managing partners. They decided to take their current titles only after their accountant said the company needed to have a CEO and president identified for tax purposes.
So how did Mickelsen and Donovan decide their titles?
“We just drew straws,” Mickelsen said. “That’s why I’m CEO: I just drew a straw.”
Occasionally, Bozell has partnered with other advertising agencies. One instance came in 1995 when Bozell blended its milk mustache with the “Got Milk?” tagline created by San Francisco firm Goodby, Silverstein & Partners. National advertising agency MilkPEP (Milk Processor Education Program) ran the campaign.
Mickelsen said the campaign sought to portray milk as something other than just nutritious.
“Kids don’t respond to that. Even adults don’t,” she said. “(Advertisers) were trying to make milk something interesting.”
The next 100 years are almost certain to bring more changes in the advertising world. One thing that likely won't change is the company's Omaha location, despite advice from consultants to move to a bigger city.
“We happen to like living in Omaha,” Mickelsen said. “The budgets aren’t as big, but that forces creativity. You have to get scrappy and really creative in terms of how you go about something.
“From my perspective, that makes it a hell of a lot more fun.”