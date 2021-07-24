Through milk mustaches, pork and 'Wild Kingdom,' Bozell celebrates 100 years

“The company is clearly pretty resilient,” said CEO Kim Mickelsen, who has been with Bozell since 1990.

Bozell has worked with the NCAA in promoting the College World Series every year since Jacobs helped bring the championship event to Omaha starting in 1950. Bozell helped popularize "The Greatest Show on Dirt" tagline used to promote the series.

It has also sought to keep its creative edge. Take the Old Home Bread “Filler-Up An’ Keep On A-Truckin’ Cafe” advertising campaign in 1974.

Through a dozen 60-second commercials, viewers witnessed a blossoming romance between Old Home truck driver C.W. McCall and a waitress named Mavis.

With Old Home bakery products serving as props and jingles written by former Bozell creative director Bill Fries and Mannheim Steamroller founder Chip Davis, Mickelsen said the Old Home commercials were some of the first examples of storytelling advertising on TV.

“Bread was always part of it, but it was never central to it,” she said. “The campaign was way ahead of its time in terms of its storytelling.”

Mickelsen said the Old Home Bread campaign was just one instance of Bozell finding a way to stand out.