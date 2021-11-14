Timber office buildings, 3D-printed homes could come to Omaha, but labor woes cloud market

Eco-friendly timber buildings and 3D-printed houses could be headed to the Omaha area.

They would join a local real estate market that shows promise in several ways yet is challenged by a growing labor shortage.

That’s the word from industry experts who spoke last week at the REjournals annual Midwest conference. Panelists representing commercial real estate segments gave several reasons for optimism.

Industrial and warehouse space is hot. Looser state regulations on condos should open the door to more of them being built locally.

And, many said, demand for apartments and for-sale housing remains strong.

Indeed, one developer said he is exploring bringing 3D-printed homes as a new option in the Omaha housing market. Another is planning to build what he said would be the area’s first modern commercial structure made of a contemporary mass timber product.

If there was a dominating theme that surfaced at the La Vista Embassy Suites event, it was that a local labor shortage poses a threat to commercial real estate operations.