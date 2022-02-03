Tippl app seeks to bring people into Omaha bars, restaurants with free alcohol

People can subscribe to the app for $1 for the first month. After that, a monthly subscription is $5.

Friedman said restrictions are in place so subscribers don't abuse the system. Subscribers are limited to one free alcoholic drink every 24 hours and twice per month at one participating location.

Citing surveys the co-founders conducted via Survey Monkey, Friedman said that results show that 73% of respondents said they're more likely to order a second alcoholic beverage after redeeming a free drink.

Because of the price markups on alcohol, he said that a bar or restaurant could recoup the cost of the initial free drink with the patron’s purchase of a second drink.

“This all comes back to our idea that we want to reinstill some sense of community and bolster these local businesses,” Friedman said. He added that establishments get “an opportunity to bring new customers in that they haven’t ever had before.”

Friedman said it’s up to participating bars and restaurants what drinks can be redeemed through Tippl.