The Topgolf entertainment venue near Westroads Mall is up for sale, according to real estate listings.

​The venue high above the Interstate 680-West Dodge Road interchange is listed on Showcase.com and LoopNet at a sale price of $8.73 million.

​The World-Herald called and emailed Topgolf for more details about the sale and the venue's future, but the company has not responded. ​

The venue, Nebraska's first and only Topgolf, opened in July 2020.

Topgolf describes itself as "a sports entertainment complex that features an inclusive, high-tech golf game that everyone can enjoy."

The venue is like a driving range, but the experience is enhanced because the players aim at giant outfield targets, and the high-tech balls score themselves.

Golfers hit into a net-wrapped outdoor field, aiming at any of 11 color-coded, LED-illuminated targets or at the 155-foot-high back net that's 225 yards from the climate-controlled hitting bays.

Groups can order food and beverages while playing.​The real estate listings indicate the building at 908 N. 102nd St. is 24,496 square feet in size, and the lot 10.16 acres.

​It is located in an "enhanced employment district," authorized by the Omaha City Council, that allows the entertainment complex to charge an additional 1.75% tax on food and retail items within the 14-acre district.

Photos: Nebraska football's spring game 2023