Tortilla steamers, bar stools and other remnants of Julio's restaurant up for auction

From the Julio’s bar counter and margarita glasses to the kitchen sink — everything must go.

Julio’s at 123rd Street and West Center Road closed last June and the remains of the 6,000-square-foot Tex-Mex restaurant are being sold to make way for a new tenant to renovate and move in.

A business already operating at the Westwood Plaza shopping center — not a restaurant — is in line to expand into the former Julio’s spot. (Leasing agent Dan Dutton said the client, a non-shopping service provider, was finalizing its contract and wasn’t ready to be identified.)

Meanwhile, the Westwood Plaza landlord has tapped an online auction company to sell off tortilla steamers, griddles, grills and whatever else is left of the Julio’s that shut in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Omaha-based PartnersBid LLC, created by four brokers from OMNE Partners commercial real estate, is a newly formed company expected to gain popularity now that handling business virtually (during COVID-19) has become more commonplace, said Scott Moore, an OMNE and PartnersBid representative leading the Julio’s equipment auction.

He said the online platform broadens the pool of buyers and also expands services the brokers can provide.