Two Lincoln law firms merge; combined firm to have 35 attorneys

Two law firms in Lincoln have merged to create what they said is the largest law firm fully located in that city.

Baylor Evnen LLP and Wolfe Snowden Hurd Ahl Sitzmann Tannehill & Hahn LLP merged on Jan. 1 and is now called Baylor Evnen Wolfe & Tannehill LLP. The firm is expected to move into offices at Union Bank Place, 1248 O St., this spring. It will have 35 attorneys.

The scale of the newly merged firm will allow it to dedicate more resources to clients and additional capital as it accelerates its growth across the Midwest, the firm said in a press release. That includes Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota, states where the firm already has a significant presence.

The merger will expand the firm’s scope in various practice areas, including insurance defense and insurance coverage, workers’ compensation, labor and employment, business law and litigation, and professional liability.

