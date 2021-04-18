Two (or is it three?) new hotel projects join Omaha lineup

A couple of newly constructed Omaha hotel projects are joining the growing lineup of hotels in the area.

Developer Dan Marak of Kansas City-based MH Hospitality said the dual branded, $18 million hotel project at 72nd and Hascall Streets is to open in early June.

The 138-room property north of Interstate 80 contains both extended stay Home2 Suites and more affordable Tru rooms that target the "young at heart" minimalist.

The project is believed to be the Omaha area's first new hotel structure to contain two different hotels with shared amenities.

A stand-alone Scooters coffee shop is also on the nearly three-acre site where the hotels, both in the Hilton family, will share a common lobby, fitness and swimming areas.

MH also plans a private open house and grand opening event later this month for the 102-room Home2 Suites by Hilton at 4440 Douglas St. near the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The $15.6 million hotel actually opened for business in August, but it was a tough time for business and to mark the occasion, Marak said.