Union Pacific will buy and test 20 battery-electric locomotives

Union Pacific Railroad will purchase 20 battery-electric locomotives, marking what the company said will be the largest investment in battery technology by a U.S. railroad.

The locomotives, which use no fuel and have no emissions, are expected to be fully delivered by late 2024, according to the Omaha-based company. U.P. will test the locomotives in Nebraska and California rail yards before wider deployment.

"They will immediately be put to work in rail yards where they will be tested for performance in cold and warm weather," Maqui Parkerson, the railroad's vice president of labor relations and sustainability, said in a statement. "The hope is that lessons learned from this test phase will get us closer to technology that could be used reliably for long-haul service."

The company will spend about $100 million on the locomotives and necessary updates to yard infrastructure. Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, will supply half of the locomotives, and the others will be purchased from WabTec Corp. Both companies will manufacture the locomotives in the U.S.