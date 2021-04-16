UNL forecast says Nebraska will regain jobs lost in pandemic early next year

The Bureau of Business Research makes the forecast annually in conjunction with the Nebraska Business Forecast Council, a panel of public-sector economists.

Government restrictions and changes in public behavior intended to slow COVID-19 spread caused Nebraska to end 2020 with 3.7% fewer jobs than at the start. But the forecast calls for 2.6% job growth this year and 1.5% growth in 2022.

The report sees particularly strong prospects for the construction sector. While commercial construction will be limited given the new work-from-home trend, there should be strong markets for homebuilding and infrastructure such as roads.

The forecast anticipates that President Joe Biden and Congress will agree on some type of infrastructure spending package, but regardless, construction spending is expected to soar. The sector, which actually added more than 1,000 jobs during 2020, is expected to add more than 3,000 more by the end of 2023.

Financial services like banking and insurance also did well in 2020 because of the ability to work from home. The sector will continue to thrive in coming years, in part because of a strong housing market.

Health care suffered some job losses early in the pandemic, but rebounded quickly and is projected to see strong 3% growth during 2021.