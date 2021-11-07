UNMC's Saddle Creek project seeks $8.1 million in tax-increment financing

One of the development teams tapped to transform the midtown Omaha Saddle Creek redevelopment site has requested $8.1 million in tax-increment financing to help cover costs of that piece of the campus.

The TIF amount, which applies to the renovation and repurposing of two existing buildings at the former Steel Castings workplace, is among new details disclosed in documents presented last week to the City Planning Board.

In all, the redevelopment area stretches some 25 acres southwest of Saddle Creek Road and Farnam Street. As planned, it will extend the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus with offices, housing, hotels, retailers and elements related to the medical industry.

Specifically, the TIF request applies to a 3-acre chunk slated to become an "innovation hub." Omaha-based GreenSlate Development and Denver's Koelbel and Co. plan to retrofit the two industrial structures, built in the early 1900s, into a hub that houses businesses, an event hall, a food hall and more.