Up to 500 workers needed to launch new Omaha-area business tied to federal patents

Now, Scheuber said, FSC Edge will share the workload with that Pennsylvania group, which has its own contract and its own processing methodologies. Scheuber said he is hopeful that FSC Edge eventually will get the lion's share of the overall work because its fee is lower.

He described as "somewhat monumental" the fact his company was able to break into the work space of an "entrenched incumbent."

Good news for the Omaha area is that FSC Edge chose to build its new operation locally, despite advice from a consultant that, Scheuber said, had recommended three other host cities. Among the factors considered were internet speed and availability of the targeted workforce.

Scheuber said he advocated for the area he's lived in for the past three decades. He said local business connections from his career and a suburban Rotary group have helped launch the venture.

At least one thing the consultant underestimated, Scheuber said, was that the Chalco Valley location, with its Interstate access, allows FSC Edge to pull job candidates from surrounding areas such as Lincoln.