Update on 'The Crossroads' campus, which is to be bigger and taller than predecessor

The flashing monument on the northwest corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets alerts passersby that "exciting" new developments are coming.
Here’s an update on "The Crossroads":
Plans detailing the proposed layout of the roughly $500 million mixed-use redevelopment are newly submitted to the Omaha Planning Department. That kicks off a governmental process to approve various technical aspects of the project slated to replace the shopping mall that occupied the corner since 1960.
Also to be considered at the January Planning Board meeting (and later by the City Council) is a request by Lockwood and Century development companies for a public tax-increment financing incentive.
Among changes proposed on and around the property is an additional left turn lane into The Crossroads for eastbound traffic on Dodge. Currently there is only one, and Lockwood's Emily O'Connor said a second would help prevent a bottleneck of cars entering the re-energized campus.
Last week, crews began tearing down the former Sears Auto Center, which was part of the mall proper. Demolition overall is expected to wrap up next June and new construction activity should begin.
Previously, a couple of buildings on the mall's western periphery (the old Best Buy and Applebee's restaurant) were razed to make way for the new series of office, retail and entertainment structures and green space. In all, the new project site is to span about 40 acres and could reach 10 stories at its peak.
The Target store and 2,200-space parking garage structure to the north are to remain intact and integrated into the new project bounded by 72nd, 75th, Dodge and Cass Streets.
Lockwood president Chip James said demolition and submittal of proposed agreements to the city are signs that the redevelopment, indeed, is progressing. "We are going," he said. "We didn't talk about it — we're doing it."
That's a reference to the past decade since Frank Krejci of Century Development bought the struggling mall. Krejci had worked previously with a different partner to try and re-do Crossroads. Various plans were proposed and talked about since 2010, but never materialized.
The Lockwood-Century team expect to open their new venture in 2024.
Crossroads Mall through the years
1946: Future site of Crossroads Mall
1955: West Lanes Bowlatorium
1959: Crossroads rendering
1961: Inside the new Crossroads
1961: Crossroads boiler room
1961: Landscaping at Crossroads
1961: The Sears store at Crossroads Mall
1961: Arcade at Crossroads
1961: View of Crossroads
1962: Costumed children at Crossroads
1965: Crossroads shoppers
1965: Crossroads shoppers
1965: Brandeis Tire Center at Crossroads
1966: Crossroads shoppers
1966: Robbery at Crossroads
1967: Gale Sayers at Crossroads
1968: Christmas shopping
1971: Crossroads Christmas parade
1972: Crossroads balloon parade
1972: Christmas shopping and Santa
1975: Tornado cleanup volunteers amass at Crossroads
1978: Crossroads art feature
1981: Christmas shopping
1981: Last-minute Christmas shopping
1984: Christmas shopping
1988: Husker watch party at Crossroads
1988: A visit with Santa
1992: Great American Kiss-Off
2004: Crossroads exterior
2014: Aerial view of Crossroads
2014: Aerial view of Crossroads
2015: Opera Omaha gala
2015: Opera Omaha
2016: Douglas County Fair
2020: Exterior of Crossroads
2020: Crossroads development partners
2020: Crossroads redevelopment announced
2020: Crossroads redevelopment announced
