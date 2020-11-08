Upset residents get wiggle room to move off redevelopment site

After hearing complaints, the landlord last week sent a second letter — this time extending the move-out date to mid-January and offering free rent until then.

The landlord is MH Ozone, which is managed by Dan Marak of the Kansas City area, who has developed and operates multiple hotels in the Omaha area.

His Omaha attorney, Larry Jobeun, said the tenants involved were under a month-to-month lease, so the additional rent-free time was above and beyond what the law requires.

“I think the result is a good one, fair to everybody,” Jobeun said.

Though the proposed hotel east of Don & Millie’s restaurant was the subject of public government meetings as far back as July, the tenants said they were not told about the hearings. Language in city documents also was confusing, saying in one planning report that the properties involved were vacant and, in another, that residents were in the process of moving out (neither was so).

As of today, the hotel venture has received the blessing of the Planning Board and City Council for $3 million in tax-increment financing. A final rezoning request could be decided this month by the City Council.