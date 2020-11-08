Upset residents get wiggle room to move off redevelopment site

King Kong isn’t alone in feeling a squeeze by midtown Omaha redevelopment.
Several tenants in a pocket near 44th and Douglas Streets were upset upon receiving a 30-day notice to move out of properties they rent. Their landlord plans to demolish four structures they live or work in to make way for a $17.5 million, seven-story hotel with street-level commercial bays.
The hotel site is just yards away from another hotel project that previously drew complaints from a King Kong burger joint, whose owner lamented that his gorilla monument, along with some business, was lost in that neighboring hotel’s shadow.
Marcia Gustafson is among the 44th and Douglas tenants who said they’ve long figured their rented homes would be targeted for redevelopment. Close by is the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a fast-growing job magnet.
But she and others bristled at a deadline the landlord initially had given them to vacate by the end of November.
“We know we’re not going to stop it (development) from happening,” Gustafson, who uses an oxygen tank, told a reporter after she got the original letter. She said she needed more than a month to relocate.
After hearing complaints, the landlord last week sent a second letter — this time extending the move-out date to mid-January and offering free rent until then.
The landlord is MH Ozone, which is managed by Dan Marak of the Kansas City area, who has developed and operates multiple hotels in the Omaha area.
His Omaha attorney, Larry Jobeun, said the tenants involved were under a month-to-month lease, so the additional rent-free time was above and beyond what the law requires.
“I think the result is a good one, fair to everybody,” Jobeun said.
Though the proposed hotel east of Don & Millie’s restaurant was the subject of public government meetings as far back as July, the tenants said they were not told about the hearings. Language in city documents also was confusing, saying in one planning report that the properties involved were vacant and, in another, that residents were in the process of moving out (neither was so).
As of today, the hotel venture has received the blessing of the Planning Board and City Council for $3 million in tax-increment financing. A final rezoning request could be decided this month by the City Council.
Tenants such as Rod Grasmick are happy to have the additional move-out time and rent break, but hurdles remain. Grasmick, a businessman, said he’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable shop space for the price he’d been paying for rent. For 15 years, he’s run an antique car restoration operation out of a 3,500-square-foot warehouse at the site.
Diane Emerson, who has lived in that midtown pocket for a decade and pays about $625 for rent, not including utilities, is alarmed at the shrinkage of affordable housing. She said that on her drive to work in west Omaha, she sees a lot of new apartments going up around town.
“But try to rent one,” she said. “It would take a whole paycheck of mine.”
