Vericred, an insurance tech company, will open Omaha office in Old Mill area
New York City-based Vericred has opened an Omaha office, lured by the area's insurance industry talent and startup scene.

The insurance technology company, which is settling into a 4,650-square-foot space in the Old Mill office park, expects to hire up to 40 engineers and sales professionals.

Matthew and Val Leonard of Omaha, a husband-and-wife couple who previously worked for a local insurance company, have been hired to lead Vericred's carrier and enrollment teams.

"As a technology, insurance and financial services hub, Omaha is a natural fit to support Vericred's growth," said Michael W. Levin, chief executive and co-founder of Vericred. He cited Omaha's "insurance industry talent, its emerging startup scene and its reputation as an incubator of innovation."

Vericred is a data services company that aims to simplify the exchange of health insurance and employee benefits data. Matthew Leonard said the local staff will occupy part of a floor at 10825 Farnam Dr., and he expects it to grow further.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

