Virtual grand opening for community center on Tri-Faith campus
An Oct. 17 virtual grand opening is to be held for the Tri-Faith Center, the final piece of Omaha's acclaimed Tri-Faith Initiative.

Completion of the Tri-Faith Center marks fulfillment of the original mission: to co-locate a synagogue, church, mosque and interfaith center on a shared campus.

“We’re celebrating all that has been accomplished," said Wendy Goldberg, Tri-Faith executive director. "But also, we're looking forward to all we'll accomplish through this model of coming together."

The $65 million campus was built on the Sterling Ridge development near 132nd and Pacific Streets. The new center, designed by local TACKarchitects, is to serve as the hub for social events and conferences.

The free 6:30 p.m. "Beacon of Hope" virtual program is to include tributes from supporters worldwide and a performance created by local playwright Beaufield Berry and filmmaker Tessa Wedberg. More information and and RSVP details can be found at trifaith.org/events

