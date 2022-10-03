Viterra completes $1.1B acquisition of Gavilon's grains and ingredients business

Viterra Limited has officially completed its $1.125 billion acquisition of Gavilon’s grain and ingredients business.

The announcement by Viterra, a multinational agriculture company, completes a process that was first publicly announced in January when the company agreed to acquire Gavilon’s business from Marubeni Corp.

Gavilon’s grain and ingredients business has its headquarters in downtown Omaha.

Viterra said the Gavilon business specializes in the origination, storage and distribution of grains and oilseeds, as well as feed and food ingredients to domestic and global markets. Viterra also noted Gavilon’s favorable proximity to major railroads, rivers and ports across the U.S.

“Gavilon’s business has all the key attributes that support our long-term strategic plan, and allows us to provide additional value to our customers at origination and destination,” Viterra CEO David Mattiske said. He added the acquisition “further strengthens our global network” and makes Viterra “one of the largest origination businesses in our industry.”

Spokespeople for Viterra and Gavilon reiterated that Gavilon Fertilizer, which is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, will remain with Marubeni. A few of Gavilon’s grain assets in the northern United States will remain with Marubeni subsidiary Columbia Grain International.

Viterra said it will immediately incorporate Gavilon into its global network and implement the Viterra brand across the business in early 2023.