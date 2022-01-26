Viterra to acquire Gavilon's grain, ingredients businesses for $1.1B

Multinational agricultural company Viterra has agreed to purchase Gavilon's grain and ingredients businesses.
As outlined in Viterra's press release issued Wednesday, the company will purchase Gavilon’s two businesses from Gavilon's parent company Marubeni Corp. for $1.125 billion plus working capital. Gavilon's grain and ingredients businesses are headquartered in downtown Omaha.
Gavilon spokesman Patrick Burke said Gavilon Fertilizer, which is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, will remain with Marubeni and transition to a standalone company. Additionally, Burke said, a few of Gavilon's grain assets in the northern United States will remain with Marubeni subsidiary Columbia Grain International.
Viterra noted Gavilon is involved in the origination, storage and distribution of grains, oilseeds and feed and food ingredients to food manufacturers, livestock producers, poultry processors, soybean processors and ethanol producers located throughout the world.
Burke called the deal “exciting for Gavilon” as it will allow the businesses, pending the acquisition, “to expand our global network and create new opportunities for producers and customers throughout the supply chain.”
Burke noted that Gavilon’s Omaha office will be the headquarters for Viterra’s grain and ingredient operations in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. As part of the acquisition, Burke said the acquired grain and ingredients businesses will take on the Viterra name.
Gavilon’s reach across the U.S. includes access to major rivers, railroads and ports, Viterra noted. Internationally, Gavilon operates in Mexico, South America, Europe and Asia.
“The addition of Gavilon supports our long-term strategy of significantly increasing our presence in the United States, one of the major producing and exporting regions, which will further strengthen our global network,” Viterra CEO David Mattiske said in the press release.
Viterra is owned by international conglomerate Glencore.
The purchase is expected to close in the second half of this year following regulatory approvals.