Viterra to acquire Gavilon's grain, ingredients businesses for $1.1B

Multinational agricultural company Viterra has agreed to purchase Gavilon's grain and ingredients businesses.

As outlined in Viterra's press release issued Wednesday, the company will purchase Gavilon’s two businesses from Gavilon's parent company Marubeni Corp. for $1.125 billion plus working capital. Gavilon's grain and ingredients businesses are headquartered in downtown Omaha.

Gavilon spokesman Patrick Burke said Gavilon Fertilizer, which is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, will remain with Marubeni and transition to a standalone company. Additionally, Burke said, a few of Gavilon's grain assets in the northern United States will remain with Marubeni subsidiary Columbia Grain International.

Viterra noted Gavilon is involved in the origination, storage and distribution of grains, oilseeds and feed and food ingredients to food manufacturers, livestock producers, poultry processors, soybean processors and ethanol producers located throughout the world.

Burke called the deal “exciting for Gavilon” as it will allow the businesses, pending the acquisition, “to expand our global network and create new opportunities for producers and customers throughout the supply chain.”