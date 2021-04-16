Warren Buffett endorses Jean Stothert for third term as Omaha mayor

Warren Buffett signed a check for $10,000 to Mayor Jean Stothert’s campaign Thursday, but his words will mean a lot more to her than those dollars.

The longtime Democrat offered a strong endorsement for the Republican’s election to a third term as Omaha’s mayor.

“I think it’s important that Omaha have a terrific mayor,” said the iconic investor, who is arguably the city’s most well-known citizen. “It’s an important job, and we have someone very good in that job.”

The Berkshire Hathaway chairman said in an interview that his endorsement was in part based on the positive trajectory of the city, which he said he’s proud to show off to the rest of the world during his shareholders meeting each year.

He said Stothert has also helped the city keep moving forward during the past year despite the pandemic.

“I think Omaha has so much going for it — it’s got momentum in terms of business activity and civic engagement,” he said. “Omaha is doing well and is going to do better. ... (Stothert) is a proven quantity under testing circumstances.”

Stothert was naturally thankful to receive Buffett’s endorsement as she faces Democrat RJ Neary next month in the city’s officially nonpartisan election.