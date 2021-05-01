Warren Buffett holds annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting in California

12:46 p.m. update

Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting opened Saturday from a new location and with a more crowded stage.

Warren Buffett live streamed the 2021 annual meeting from a motel conference room in Los Angeles so top lieutenant Charlie Munger could join the pandemic-altered proceedings.

“The reason we’re doing it here is because of the man on my left,” Buffett said in opening the meeting at 12:30 p.m. CDT.

And for the first time, Buffett and Munger were joined onstage by Ajit Jain and Greg Abel, the vice chairmen who run Berkshire’s operating companies. Jain and Abel are often seen by Buffett-ologists as possible successors to Berkshire’s chairman and CEO.

Buffett had first planned to have Jain and Abel available to take questions at last year’s annual meeting, a plan that was also scrapped by the pandemic. Buffett instead largely took the stage alone amid 16,000 empty seats in Omaha’s CHI Health Center Omaha.

Their inclusion Saturday could be seen as a way to offer assurances to shareholders and others that the company will be in good hands when the 90-year-old Buffett leaves the stage.

Buffett praised all three men as he opened the meeting.