Warren Buffett says adding daughter to board will help preserve Berkshire's culture

Warren Buffett’s daughter has joined him on the board of Berkshire Hathaway, a move Buffett says will help preserve the company’s unique culture even after he is gone.

Susie Buffett’s appointment could also carry implications for Omaha, giving her a voice in the company that her father built in Omaha — and which he has said should always remain rooted here.

Berkshire recently announced that Susie Buffett and investment fund manager Christopher C. Davis had been elected to its board of directors. Susie Buffett became the third Buffett on the board, as her brother Howard Buffett has served for almost three decades.

Warren Buffett said in an interview with The World-Herald that he likes to have board members who understand Berkshire’s distinctive culture and who are invested in the company’s long-term success. He said both of the new directors — including his daughter — fit that bill.

“All three of my children are devoted to maintaining the culture of the place,” said Buffett, Berkshire’s founder, chairman and CEO. “They have an unusual amount of devotion to that.”