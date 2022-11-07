Werner acquires Florida freight broker for $112.4 million

The opening of a 700,000-square-foot Amazon distribution center in Sarpy County has been delayed. The facility, slated to open this year, now is set to open in 2024.
Omaha-based Werner Enterprises announced Monday it has acquired freight broker ReedTMS Logistics for $112.4 million.
Werner’s acquisition includes the addition of 130 trucks and 775 trailers from ReedTMS, which will operate as a stand-alone business unit within Werner.
ReedTMS was founded in 1996 and is based in Tampa, Florida.
Werner’s acquisition is the second one the company has made in as many months. Last month, the transportation and logistics company acquired Baylor Trucking, which is based in Milan, Indiana, for $95 million.
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) runs with the ball during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jonny Tychonick tries to shoot the puck past North Dakota goalie Drew DeRidder in the second period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO goalie Jake Kucharski watches the puck float by as he falls on his back in the first period against North Dakota on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Allison Brungardt (8) serves the ball in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Dennis Pate poses for a portrait at the zoo's sea lion exhibit. Pate oversaw an ambitious 10-year plan that involved the creation of multiple new exhibits, including Owen Sea Lion Shores.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
John Sherman Jr. talks with Kaiden Davidson after coming up short on a trick at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
John Sherman Jr. flies through the air while performing a trick at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kaiden Davidson holds his board at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
A womans walks by the police tape after Omaha police shot a man near Minne Lusa Boulevard during their annual "Halloween on the Boolevard" event on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A family walks by the police tape after Omaha police shot a man near Minne Lusa Boulevard during their annual "Halloween on the Boolevard" event on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A team from the Midwest Archaeological Center uses ground penetrating radar and other equipment to determine if human remains are buried where detection dogs previously signaled the site of a potential burial ground for children who died while at the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Photographed near the site of the school, bordering the Loup River Power Canal in Genoa, Neb., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
