Werner acquires Florida freight broker for $112.4 million

Omaha-based Werner Enterprises announced Monday it has acquired freight broker ReedTMS Logistics for $112.4 million.

Werner’s acquisition includes the addition of 130 trucks and 775 trailers from ReedTMS, which will operate as a stand-alone business unit within Werner.

ReedTMS was founded in 1996 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Werner’s acquisition is the second one the company has made in as many months. Last month, the transportation and logistics company acquired Baylor Trucking, which is based in Milan, Indiana, for $95 million.

