 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Werner Enterprises earnings top expectations

  • Updated
  • 0

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $53.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The transportation company posted revenue of $764.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $744.3 million.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk banned from criticizing Twitter under terms of $44 billion buyout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert