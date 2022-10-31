 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland to extend season

  • Updated
The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland is extending its season thanks to mild fall weather. 

The park will be open daily through Sunday. After that, the park will be open on Saturdays and Sundays as weather permits. It's open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"The mild fall is allowing all of us to enjoy the Wildlife Safari Park a bit longer this year," said Gary Pettit, superintendent of the Safari Park. "The colors and the change of seasons is beautiful, so we hope many people find some time to come out and enjoy." 

The entry fee is $9 for people ages 12 to 64. Kids age 3 to 11 cost $7. Senior admission costs $8. Memberships, good for one year from date of purchase, are available for $65. 

For more information or to check the schedule as weather  changes, visit wildlifesafaripark.com or the park's social media pages.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

