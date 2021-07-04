Wolf Brothers Western Store closing central Omaha location

A business that has been a landmark in central Omaha for nearly 50 years is consolidating operations and closing up shop in a commercial area primed for redevelopment.

On Thursday, Wolf Brothers Western Store owners Tom and Dick Kirshenbaum agreed to sell the 10,000-square-foot building to a group of investors including P.J. Morgan Real Estate CEO Ryan Ellis. The building is located along Dodge Street just east of 72nd Street.

Tom Kirshenbaum, 72, said the investors approached him and Dick and gave the brothers an unsolicited offer that turned out to be a no-brainer.

“We decided this was the right time to do this,” he said. “We have really mixed emotions. But we just couldn’t turn it down.”

Kirshenbaum declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal.

In a text message, Ellis said the investors plan to renovate the current Wolf Brothers building for a new user that will be announced soon.

Now that the deal is finalized, Kirshenbaum said the store will have a clearance sale beginning Monday. Discounts for items, including fixtures, will be at least 25%. Kirshenbaum anticipates the sale will last through September.

One item that won’t be for sale: the iconic neon cowboy sign.