Wolf Brothers Western Store closing central Omaha location

A business that has been a landmark in central Omaha for nearly 50 years is consolidating operations and closing up shop in a commercial area primed for redevelopment.
On Thursday, Wolf Brothers Western Store owners Tom and Dick Kirshenbaum agreed to sell the 10,000-square-foot building to a group of investors including P.J. Morgan Real Estate CEO Ryan Ellis. The building is located along Dodge Street just east of 72nd Street.
Tom Kirshenbaum, 72, said the investors approached him and Dick and gave the brothers an unsolicited offer that turned out to be a no-brainer.
“We decided this was the right time to do this,” he said. “We have really mixed emotions. But we just couldn’t turn it down.”
Kirshenbaum declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal.
In a text message, Ellis said the investors plan to renovate the current Wolf Brothers building for a new user that will be announced soon.
Now that the deal is finalized, Kirshenbaum said the store will have a clearance sale beginning Monday. Discounts for items, including fixtures, will be at least 25%. Kirshenbaum anticipates the sale will last through September.
One item that won’t be for sale: the iconic neon cowboy sign.
Installed in 1972 when the store moved from downtown, the sign proved its cowboy toughness as it withstood a devastating tornado that ravaged Omaha on May 6, 1975.
Ellis said the investors “really love” the sign and plan to work with the city to restore it. Kirshenbaum added that he and Dick are pleased the group intends to keep the sign.
After the midtown store closes, the Kirshenbaums will combine Wolf Brothers business operations with their 4,000-square-foot store Boots for Less at 12289 West Center Road.
The real estate deal comes as several redevelopment projects near one of Omaha’s busiest intersections are in the works. Those include the construction of a new mixed-use development plaza at the former Crossroads Mall site.
The transfer marks the latest chapter in what is a storied history for Wolf Brothers.
In the 1920s, brothers Sam and Bill Wolf opened Wolf Brothers Clothing Store in downtown Omaha. The store was a general men’s clothing retailer.
Following more than 20 years of ownership, the Wolfs sold the store to Sam’s son-in-law Joe Kirshenbaum in 1949. Wanting to appeal to what was then a thriving stockyard industry in the city, Kirshenbaum rebranded the store and specialized in western apparel. The store was appropriately renamed to Wolf Brothers Western Store.
For 72 years, the store has drawn customers from throughout the region in search of cowboy boots, sturdy pairs of jeans, hats, shirts and more. In the early 1970s, Joe Kirshenbaum brought his sons, Tom and Dick, into the ownership fold.
Tom Kirshenbaum said no employee layoffs will be made. He said two longtime employees intend to retire following the store’s closure in central Omaha.
“We’ve had some wonderful employees who have been with us for 30 to 40 years. They’re pretty happy about this because they want to retire anyway,” he said. “Everything just fell into line.”