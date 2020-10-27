Women business owners face some of the biggest challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

Ask a female small-business owner about her experiences during the coronavirus pandemic and the word you hear most is “roller coaster.”

Many have gone from fear in the early months, when they worried about what a shutdown meant for their future, to excitement when the economy started to open up over the summer, to distress as worsening numbers further threaten success into fall and the holidays.

It’s left them searching for answers on how to keep their businesses afloat.

“We lay in bed and think about it day and night,’’ said Camille Garza, who owns Camille’s Bakery in Countryside Village with husband James Nimitz. “With coronavirus, it’s what if, how, how can we, are we doing this right, or are we doing it wrong. There are so many questions every day.’’

Just over 99% of businesses in Nebraska are classified as small, with 500 employees or fewer. They account for 49.5% of the workforce.

The U.S. Small Business Administration doesn’t break down how many women in Nebraska own their business. But on a national level, 33% of businesses are owned by women.

They and minority businesses are the most affected by the coronavirus.