Woodhouse Auto acquires Huber dealership in west Omaha

Woodhouse Auto Family confirmed Friday that it has acquired Huber Chevrolet and Cadillac.

Woodhouse’s acquisition, which is expected to be finalized by the end of December, will give the Omaha-based dealership its first Cadillac and Chevrolet franchises in Nebraska. Woodhouse also has a Chevrolet and Buick dealership in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

In Omaha, the two General Motors brands will join the Buick and GMC dealership Woodhouse has at 11911 I St.

“We’re excited because it helps us increase our footprint for General Motors in the Omaha metro,” said Jason Pittack, dealer principal at Woodhouse. “We have some good synergies that fit well together. It’s a nice move for our organization.”

Pittack said Woodhouse will now have 20 stores and 20 vehicle brands under its umbrella. The Huber dealership is in west Omaha at 11102 W. Dodge Road.

Woodhouse doesn’t intend to lay off any Huber employees, which could expand Woodhouse's workforce by more than 100 people, according to Pittack.

“Our intent is to bring along everybody if they all want to stay,” he said.