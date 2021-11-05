Woodhouse Auto acquires Huber dealership in west Omaha

Woodhouse Auto Family confirmed Friday that it has acquired Huber Chevrolet and Cadillac.
Woodhouse’s acquisition, which is expected to be finalized by the end of December, will give the Omaha-based dealership its first Cadillac and Chevrolet franchises in Nebraska. Woodhouse also has a Chevrolet and Buick dealership in Missouri Valley, Iowa.
In Omaha, the two General Motors brands will join the Buick and GMC dealership Woodhouse has at 11911 I St.
“We’re excited because it helps us increase our footprint for General Motors in the Omaha metro,” said Jason Pittack, dealer principal at Woodhouse. “We have some good synergies that fit well together. It’s a nice move for our organization.”
Pittack said Woodhouse will now have 20 stores and 20 vehicle brands under its umbrella. The Huber dealership is in west Omaha at 11102 W. Dodge Road.
Woodhouse doesn’t intend to lay off any Huber employees, which could expand Woodhouse's workforce by more than 100 people, according to Pittack.
“Our intent is to bring along everybody if they all want to stay,” he said.
The sale closed on Tuesday and a Huber executive announced the news to employees Thursday. Pittack said he cannot disclose the terms of the deal.
The Huber dealership, which has more than 60 years of history in Omaha, declined to comment. According to records from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, Huber Chevrolet filed its articles of incorporation on Dec. 24, 1959, while Huber Cadillac filed on March 10, 1986.
Woodhouse’s acquisition of Huber is the latest in a series of moves the company has undertaken in the last decade.
In 2017, Woodhouse acquired the former Plaza Buick GMC dealership in southwest Omaha and also opened a Nissan dealership in west Omaha. In 2016, Woodhouse acquired a Mazda franchise and a Hyundai franchise from Baxter Auto Group. In 2012, Woodhouse bought Charlie Zook Motors in Sioux City, Iowa.
Pittack said Woodhouse is planning to open a Porsche dealership in Des Moines.
“We’re definitely in growth and expansion mode. The reason behind that is because we have the people that are able to grow and expand and (are) ready for those next steps,” he said. “As that crop keeps refreshing, we have to provide them an avenue to continue to grow themselves.”