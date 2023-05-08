The long-awaited redevelopment of Crossroads Mall is well underway with nearby lane closures and heavy equipment rolling through the roughly 40-acre area of dirt that was once home to the shopping center.

As crews make progress on the underground infrastructure needed for the project, the Omaha City Council last week finalized an important financial tool to move the redevelopment forward.

Council members received an update from project developers before they approved $80 million in tax-increment financing (TIF) for The Crossroads.

Though the redevelopment plan won city approval in 2021, the project’s redevelopment agreement and TIF weren’t settled until recently.

“With a project of this scale and complexity, it does take time,” said Emily O’Connor, vice president of Lockwood Development.

Crossroads Mall, on the northwest corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets, was for decades an important part of Omaha’s retail landscape until it fell on hard times.

Plans now call for a mixed-use development consisting of residential and commercial structures.

Lockwood co-owns Crossroads with Frank Krejci’s Century Development, which bought the struggling shopping center in 2010. Krejci died July 25, 2022.

For years, Krejci, with a different partner who had taken the public-facing lead, had been working on various plans to redevelop and redefine the site. But multiple plans never got off the ground, with city officials rejecting financing requests from Krejci and his team.

It took until August 2020 for the city to commit a financial contribution to the project. Mayor Jean Stothert announced the city’s intent to join the venture with an anticipated contribution of $12.5 million in redevelopment bonds to help cover infrastructure costs.

Project documents estimate The Crossroads to cost $600 million, but an increase in construction costs and materials will push the eventual price tag north of that, O’Connor told council members during a public hearing last month.

Progress has been gradual, and retailers for the area haven’t yet been announced. O’Connor said the group has been in communication with multiple retailers and vendors for years.

“Those conversations are going well,” O’Connor said. “Of course that’s what everyone is curious about.”

The $80 million TIF loan approved last week was the largest approval ever granted by the City of Omaha, City Council President Pete Festersen acknowledged.

“I want to keep the project moving as fast as possible while making sure we achieve a high-quality development,” Festersen told The World-Herald before the vote.

Festersen, whose district includes the Crossroads project, also noted concerns of pedestrian safety in the area.

“I really think we need to have additional focus on pedestrian safety at 72nd and Dodge as both Crossroads and the new main library come to fruition,” Festersen said. “I’m currently working with the surrounding neighborhoods on public infrastructure and safety improvements.”

Nicole Ebat, a spokesperson for Metro Transit, spoke to the council as a supporter of the project. But she also noted that the construction will close Metro’s westbound 72nd and Dodge ORBT station for an extended period.

The station accounts for about 10% of ORBT’s ridership.

“We are working with the developer,” Ebat said. “A concrete pad will be placed somewhere nearby so that our riders who rely on mobility devices can maintain access to this important service in the heart of our city.”

Crews are gearing up to begin work on Dodge Street, including the widening of the street for the addition of two turn lanes into Crossroads, O’Connor said.

“That project is really going to take the remainder of the year,” O’Connor said. “I try to tell everybody I talk to, if you can avoid Dodge Street, please do. There will be different lane restrictions as the year goes on.”

Starting June 1, work will begin on an internal road system within the development. Those roads will eventually become public streets.

The development team and city officials have endorsed The Crossroads as a project that could transform one of the city’s busiest intersections.

The Crossroads could reach 10 stories at its tallest point. The mixed-use development will likely include a series of structures containing offices, apartments, hotel rooms, retail stores, and fitness, dining and entertainment venues. It also will have green spaces and a pavilion.

The Target store to the north will remain intact and be integrated into the new project, which is bounded by 72nd, 75th, Dodge and Cass Streets.

The Lockwood-Century team expects to break ground on buildings in spring 2024.

