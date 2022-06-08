Workers' comp insurance firm opens new headquarters near 90th and West Dodge

A workers' compensation insurance provider has opened a new headquarters space in central Omaha.

Omaha National on Wednesday officially opened its doors at an office near 90th Street and West Dodge Road.

The company moved from a space that was about half the size of the new digs after it outgrew it, said Reagan Pufall, president and CEO of Omaha National.

"The primary motivation for finding a new location was to accommodate the growth we've achieved," he said. "We expect to continue growing into the future."

Omaha National was founded in 2016 with seven employees. The company now employs about 200.

The new 52,000-square-foot office can accommodate up to 300 employees.

The space features private workspaces for each employee as well as additional spaces for collaboration. A larger break room and common areas will allow for employees to socialize.

Omaha National occupies the third floor of the office building. The space is laid out in an X-shape, Pufall said. That gives it more natural light, as does the building's center atrium.

The combination of a "light, airy setting and everybody being able to work together on the same floor in a central location" was a huge draw, Pufall said.

Most employees work full-time from the office or operate on a hybrid schedule, coming in three days a week.

Other office perks include free snacks and fruit daily as well as regular visits from local food trucks.

Omaha National operates in 15 states, with its primary market in California, Pufall said. About 85% of the company's business is located there.

But there was no question, Pufall said, about being based in Omaha.

"Ultimately," he said, "we will be a national workers' compensation insurance provider operating from our office in Omaha. In all the decisions we needed to make in starting this company, the easiest decision was to locate in Omaha. It's a great city to lead a company."

