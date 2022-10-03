World-Herald will restore crossword puzzle, bridge column after reader requests

Readers, we heard you loud and clear.

Starting today, the “Commuter Crossword” puzzle is returning to the Omaha World-Herald. We’re happy to bring back this popular crossword, Monday through Saturday.

And in another move, we’ll resume printing the bridge column on Sundays, starting this week.

Both of these changes are based on listening to your reactions to our new lineup of comics, puzzles and other features.

Nearly three weeks ago, The World-Herald launched a streamlined set of those features — using the same lineup offered at each of the 75-plus newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises. For Omaha readers, that meant just one crossword puzzle a day instead of the two we had been publishing. The L.A. Times puzzle remained in the lineup; the Commuter Crossword (which our readers knew by the name “Daily Crossword”) did not.

Since the change, I’ve spoken with dozens of you and exchanged emails with many more. So have others at The World-Herald. As with any issue, opinions vary widely about what people like and don’t like.

But a couple things stood out. And based on that reader feedback, we’re bringing some things back.

First, lots of you enjoy the Commuter Crossword. People who reached out to me said they liked how they can do it fairly quickly, often over a single cup of coffee. Some find it to be generally easier than the L.A. Times crossword, which gets harder during the week. An easier, faster puzzle fits better with some people’s interests and daily routines.

So we’re going to add it back here in Omaha, while the L.A. Times puzzle remains in the standard lineup. We’ll publish the Commuter Crossword with our classified ads. That’s where we used to run the L.A. Times crossword; basically, the two puzzles will have switched places in the paper. As before, readers will have a choice of crosswords — or, for the most dedicated crossword fans, an opportunity to do both!

(Side note: the Commuter Crossword solution for the same day’s puzzle will be nearby in the classified ads. That should please some readers who prefer same-day answers. Other puzzles in the paper, however, will continue to have solutions printed the following day.)

Second, a large group of readers asked about the bridge strategy column we used to publish. Omaha has a thriving bridge community, and some of you were unhappy that this feature had been left out of the new lineup.

So we’ve figured out a way to bring the bridge column back once a week on Sundays. Look for it in the Sunday Living section.

As I said last month in a column — and as I’ve told some of you individually in recent weeks — we know that some changes in the new features lineup may disappoint you. But the money saved helps preserve and strengthen our ability to cover local news and sports here in Omaha. Overall, I think that’s a good thing for Omaha World-Herald readers.

And I hope you are as pleased as I am that we also can restore these popular features for our local readers.

Thank you for reading and supporting your hometown paper.