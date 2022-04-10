 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

World-Herald's beef series recognized in national competition

  • 0

The World-Herald’s series on Nebraska’s beef industry has been recognized by the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing in its 2021 “Best in Business” awards.

Reported and written by World-Herald staff writers Henry J. Cordes and Paul Hammel, the series received honorable mention in the explanatory journalism category for medium-sized publications.

“The State of Beef” explored challenges faced by Nebraska’s most important agricultural sector, including its fast-shrinking share of the retail beef dollar relative to meatpackers.

It also looked at both the threats and opportunities for the industry posed by global climate change, including how reducing methane from cattle could significantly benefit both producers and the planet.

The judges for SABEW said the series represented “the best of explanatory reporting in taking on a big part of the economy, one that remains opaque to most Americans, and describing how it really works.”

People are also reading…

Fortune magazine had the winning entry in the category with an investigation into the high cost of lifesaving insulin for diabetics. The World-Herald was one of three publications to receive honorable mention, joining Kaiser Health News for reporting on COVID-19’s impact on hospitals and the Boston Globe for a collaborative series on climate change’s impact on the lobster industry.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska has cited The World-Herald’s series as she has pushed in Congress to raise the level of active bidding in live cattle markets and promote price transparency. A bipartisan bill she is co-sponsoring is set for a public hearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee on April 26.

Nebraska's beef industry: A look at the challenges facing one of the state's top exports

The occasional Omaha World-Herald series "The State of Beef" takes a look at the challenges facing Nebraska’s beef industry, worth more than $10 billion a year.

The State of Beef: Nebraska’s most important ag sector faces uncertain future
Local News
alert

The State of Beef: Nebraska’s most important ag sector faces uncertain future

  • Henry J. Cordes Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Ranchers like Wade Andrews, 56, worry that their way of life is slipping away amid low cattle prices and ever-rising expenses while the meatpacking firms are earning record profits.

The State of Beef: Cattle producers, Nebraska politicians seek solutions to low profits
Local News

The State of Beef: Cattle producers, Nebraska politicians seek solutions to low profits

  • Paul Hammel Henry J. Cordes
  • Updated
  • 0

Some farmers are marketing steaks and hamburger directly to consumers, the pasture-to-plate approach. Others are bypassing large packers by establishing their own, smaller-scale packing plants.

The State of Beef: Much-maligned cattle now have chance to be part of climate solution
Local News

The State of Beef: Much-maligned cattle now have chance to be part of climate solution

  • Henry J. Cordes
  • Updated
  • 0

If UNL's "methane barn" can help reduce the beef industry’s global environmental hoofprint, it could one day help save the planet. It could also help preserve Nebraska’s biggest agricultural sector.

The State of Beef: Producers ask Congress to increase competition among packers
Omaha State and Regional News

The State of Beef: Producers ask Congress to increase competition among packers

  • Henry J. Cordes
  • Updated
  • 0

One proposal under discussion is a bill from Nebraska Republican Sen. Deb Fischer that would require packers to acquire more of the cattle they slaughter through bidding on open livestock markets.

The State of Beef: Incentives urged to help beef industry find ways to cut emissions
Omaha State and Regional News

The State of Beef: Incentives urged to help beef industry find ways to cut emissions

  • Henry J. Cordes
  • Updated
  • 0

California has found success reducing methane emissions and establishing financial incentives for dairy farmers to capture the greenhouse gas. Could similar incentives aid Nebraska's beef industry?

Supply and demand or meatpacker consolidation — who is right in beef over beef?
Local News
alert

Supply and demand or meatpacker consolidation — who is right in beef over beef?

  • Henry J. Cordes
  • Updated
  • 0

Farmers and ranchers have endured years of declining prices for their cattle. Meanwhile, the four big packers, who control 85% of the market for fattened cattle, have seen their share skyrocket. 

cordes@owh.com, 402-444-1130, twitter.com/henrycordes

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Metro News

Henry is a general assignment reporter, but his specialty is deep dives into state issues and public policy. He's also into the numbers behind a story, yet to meet a spreadsheet he didn't like. Follow him on Twitter @HenryCordes. Phone: 402-444-1130.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

DHL Plane Skids Off Runway, Splits in Two

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert