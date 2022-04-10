World-Herald's beef series recognized in national competition

The World-Herald’s series on Nebraska’s beef industry has been recognized by the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing in its 2021 “Best in Business” awards.
Reported and written by World-Herald staff writers Henry J. Cordes and Paul Hammel, the series received honorable mention in the explanatory journalism category for medium-sized publications.
“The State of Beef” explored challenges faced by Nebraska’s most important agricultural sector, including its fast-shrinking share of the retail beef dollar relative to meatpackers.
It also looked at both the threats and opportunities for the industry posed by global climate change, including how reducing methane from cattle could significantly benefit both producers and the planet.
The judges for SABEW said the series represented “the best of explanatory reporting in taking on a big part of the economy, one that remains opaque to most Americans, and describing how it really works.”
Fortune magazine had the winning entry in the category with an investigation into the high cost of lifesaving insulin for diabetics. The World-Herald was one of three publications to receive honorable mention, joining Kaiser Health News for reporting on COVID-19’s impact on hospitals and the Boston Globe for a collaborative series on climate change’s impact on the lobster industry.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska has cited The World-Herald’s series as she has pushed in Congress to raise the level of active bidding in live cattle markets and promote price transparency. A bipartisan bill she is co-sponsoring is set for a public hearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee on April 26.
Nebraska's beef industry: A look at the challenges facing one of the state's top exports
The occasional Omaha World-Herald series "The State of Beef" takes a look at the challenges facing Nebraska’s beef industry, worth more than $10 billion a year.
Ranchers like Wade Andrews, 56, worry that their way of life is slipping away amid low cattle prices and ever-rising expenses while the meatpacking firms are earning record profits.
Some farmers are marketing steaks and hamburger directly to consumers, the pasture-to-plate approach. Others are bypassing large packers by establishing their own, smaller-scale packing plants.
If UNL's "methane barn" can help reduce the beef industry’s global environmental hoofprint, it could one day help save the planet. It could also help preserve Nebraska’s biggest agricultural sector.
One proposal under discussion is a bill from Nebraska Republican Sen. Deb Fischer that would require packers to acquire more of the cattle they slaughter through bidding on open livestock markets.
California has found success reducing methane emissions and establishing financial incentives for dairy farmers to capture the greenhouse gas. Could similar incentives aid Nebraska's beef industry?
Farmers and ranchers have endured years of declining prices for their cattle. Meanwhile, the four big packers, who control 85% of the market for fattened cattle, have seen their share skyrocket.
