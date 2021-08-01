For 44 years, Mark Donovan’s carriage rides have been a popular draw for thousands of Old Market visitors.

The clippety-clop of horse hooves brings a 19th century feel to the downtown tourism district’s brick streets.

“If you ask people to name three things about the Old Market, I think they’d say: old buildings, brick roads and horse and carriages,” said Donovan, who owns Magical Journeys Carriage Service.

Donovan’s carriages stand in contrast with the hundreds of cars that drive through the Old Market and park at its meters. Despite that, Donovan isn’t a fan of taking cars out of the Old Market and turning the area into a pedestrian mall.

“If you turn that into a pedestrian area, it’s going to look like a ghost town,” he said.

Holly Barrett, executive director of the Omaha Downtown Improvement District, echoed that, noting that the Old Market sometimes struggles to draw people.

“If you go down there on a Friday afternoon when you expect it to be super busy, it’s not crazy busy,” she said.

While the debate over whether the Old Market should have a pedestrian-only zone has ebbed and flowed over the years, two factors recently helped push it to the forefront.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some cities have prohibited through traffic on certain roads. For example, in May 2020, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan permanently limited almost 20 miles of residential streets to pedestrians, bicycles and local traffic to provide more space for people to bike and walk. Other cities expanded their pedestrian-only zones to help restaurants survive by increasing outdoor dining space.

In Omaha, local historian Bob Marks helped reignite the Old Market debate in an April 25 column published in this newspaper.

Marks proposed a pedestrian-only zone along Howard Street from 10th to 12th Streets and 11th Street from Harney to Jackson Streets. Marks’ column drew agreement from some Public Pulse writers.

But city officials and business owners say a pedestrian mall in the Old Market poses logistical obstacles, especially related to parking.

Old Market Association President Chip Allen, who is also the event coordinator for Upstream Brewery, said the proposal has generated spirited debate among Old Market merchants. But, he said, a pedestrian-only zone is “something that right now we couldn’t do.”

While Allen acknowledged that a pedestrian mall might enhance the area’s vintage atmosphere, he said: “Unfortunately, the need for accessibility for vehicles in the area outpaces that.”

Other local merchants cited similar concerns.

“I think it would be a great idea,” Jackson Street Tavern owner Ross DiPrima said. “But in order for us to get there, we’re going to have to increase public parking to make it a little bit easier for people.”

John Wade, director of operations for Restaurants Inc., which has Stokes Bar and Grill and Twisted Fork, said he has seen downtown entertainment districts work out well for businesses in cities in other parts of the country.

“But I think the important part would just be making sure there would be other parking close by and accessible to people coming down to the area,” he said. “If that was thought through and accommodated, I think that would be a positive thing for the Old Market.”

Marks noted that there are about 120 parking spots in the part of Old Market that he proposed closing to cars. “Who finds a place on the streets there anyway,” he wrote.

The Old Market has 650 parking meters in total, and those spots have some of the highest demand in the downtown area, said city parking and mobility manager Ken Smith.

Mayor Jean Stothert said she hasn’t heard support for the idea of a pedestrian-only zone.

“We can’t find anybody who supports making the whole Old Market pedestrian-only,” she said.

But Stothert stopped short of declaring the issue a nonstarter.

“We’re always open to listening and hearing what people have to say,” she said. “But it’s not an issue that we have even prioritized.”

* * *

Open to temporary closures

At one point in spring and summer 1988, according to The World-Herald, the city closed Howard Street on weekend nights to cut down on cruising by young drivers.

Steve Jensen, a former city planning director, recalls that the experiment didn’t go over well.

“The merchants didn’t like it because they lost parking in front of their businesses. The people coming to the Old Market didn’t like it because they couldn’t find the parking stall in front (of a business) they were looking for,” he said. “It made it more difficult to move around.”

In recent years, parts of the Old Market have closed to traffic for farmers markets. Wade said that brought some foot traffic into his business.

“We would love the idea of being able to close more often and more regularly for special events,” Barrett said of the Downtown Improvement District.

Omaha City Councilman Danny Begley, whose district includes the Old Market, said he’s open to that possibility.

“I’d be real hesitant to make it a permanent thing,” he said. “But I’m very much in favor of allowing them to block off certain parts of it for a weekend for something such as a music fest. People could bring their lawn chairs, listen to music and enjoy each other’s company.”

Allen, of the Old Market group, and Barrett also said their organizations are exploring other measures.

One possibility is a proposal for the city to designate the Old Market as an Enhanced Employment Area similar to Blackstone, the Capitol District and the Topgolf entertainment complex near Westroads Mall. Such a designation would allow a tax to be levied on diners, shoppers, hotel guests and apartment residents.

Barrett said the designation could be a tool to provide funding for cleanup and maintenance work, as well as events.

Begley said he’s open to any options to help the Old Market stay competitive with the city’s other entertainment districts.

“The Old Market should certainly have a chance to compete like any of those other areas do,” he said.

* * *

Other cities see mall success

In some cities that have pedestrian malls, the areas have proved to be draws.

Take the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado.

Richard Foy, co-founder of the Downtown Boulder Association, said Pearl Street was a typical main drag for much of Boulder’s history. Located in the heart of downtown at the foot of the mountains, Pearl Street served as the primary retail and restaurant hub for Boulder residents and those from surrounding communities.

But as those surrounding communities grew and expanded their own commercial districts and offerings, interest in Pearl Street fell off. To reinvigorate Pearl Street, a four-block stretch was converted into a pedestrian mall in 1977.

In the 44 years since then, it has become a local tourist attraction, drawing students from the nearby University of Colorado as well as others. Trees and other amenities decorate the mall’s walkways. People mingle on benches, and the space hosts frequent gatherings and events.

Today, that stretch is home to more than 200 businesses that, according to figures provided by Boulder City Councilman and Omaha native Bob Yates, gross more than $100 million in sales annually and generate about $4 million in taxes.

“Pearl Street is really the heart of the community,” Yates said.

It’s been such a success that Yates said Boulder officials are considering permanently closing two more blocks along Pearl Street. Those two blocks have been temporarily closed as city officials sought to help 18 restaurants survive the pandemic by offering additional outdoor seating.

“That experiment forced by COVID has worked really well,” he said.

Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison (Wisconsin) Inc., shared a similar story of success for a two-block stretch of State Street that was converted into a pedestrian mall in 1974.

That stretch is home to specialty retail as well as locally owned restaurants and bars. It is also the site of a massive Halloween party that annually draws tens of thousands of visitors.

The success of State Street, combined with the pandemic, caused Madison residents and business owners to test the waters on expanding pedestrian-friendly elements beyond the confines of the mall. Ilstrup described restaurant owners expanding their outdoor seating areas to incorporate public rights of way, sidewalks and select parking areas.

“That has opened up people’s eyes to what are the possibilities for the use of public space,” he said. “It’s not just simply dedicated to single-occupied cars.”

Ilstrup said there’s also an ongoing conversation about incorporating another six blocks of State Street into the pedestrian mall.

Converting traditional streets to pedestrian malls has not been successful everywhere. As noted in a Jan. 20 Downtown Madison Inc. report, some cities saw an erosion of pedestrian traffic in the 1980s after streets were converted into pedestrian malls.

The report noted a lack of pedestrians and a high number of vacancies within the pedestrian malls, and a perception that the malls attracted crime and thus were dangerous to visit after dark.

Once cities converted the pedestrian malls back to thoroughfares allowing vehicle traffic, many businesses along those stretches saw increased sales as well as increased property values and fewer vacancies, according to the report.

Pedestrian malls, Ilstrup said, are “not a panacea by any way, shape or form” for all downtowns.

“But for some downtowns, I think they could absolutely help bring more people to city centers,” he said.

In the Old Market, Wade said a pedestrian mall along Howard Street would allow Stokes and Twisted Fork to increase their outdoor seating areas by another 20 spots for a total of about 60.

If Omaha were to try turning any part of the Old Market into a pedestrian mall, Yates advises that the city run a sustained experiment.

“Just give it a shot. There’s not much downside,” he said as he suggested blocking off a couple blocks of Howard Street. “Try it for a season. Try it for two years. Just have it be an experiment and see if more people don’t come down and hang out.”

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.